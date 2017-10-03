 
Sandy Hook Mom Blames Congress for Las Vegas Shooting

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed 'Em and Weep (2005-2012). She's written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe.

Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Sandy Hook victim's mom responds to Las Vegas — & calls out Congress

A mother who lost her 6-year-old daughter in the brutal Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012 is laying the blame of the mass shooting in Las Vegas squarely at Congress' feet.

Nelba Márquez-Greene tweeted that Congress' lack of action on gun control in recent years makes its members culpable for the at least 58 dead and 515 injured people who were shot while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The murderer used automatic assault rifles to mow down the crowd below his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“This is on every congressperson who said in ’13: There is simply nothing we could do,” Márquez-Greene wrote on Monday.

Márquez-Greene's voice is joined by that of Erica Lafferty, whose mother was the principal of Sandy Hook and died in the mass murder there in 2012. Lafferty said that the Las Vegas attack brings those memories all back — and makes her feel like a failure that so little change has been affected in gun control in the United States since then.

"I'm angry. I'm triggered. I'm terrified. I miss my mom," Lafferty said in a statement released on Twitter. "I hurt for her. I feel like I've failed. Mostly, I am fucking sick of this happening ALL OF THE TIME."

The rest of Lafferty's statement can be read below.

As parents, we want to know: In the wake of the Las Vegas devastation, is Congress finally listening? Or will there yet again be a next time?

