Is this a good reason to have 6 kids? You decide

Yep. You may think we're kidding, but it turns out these fun facts about Spelling are quite motivating on the fertility front for the 90210 alum and her husband, Dean McDermott. "I do like even numbers and I was always a big fan of The Brady Bunch," Spelling explained to Us Weekly recently. "So three boys, three girls would be ideal. But we're blessed and you know, who knows?"

For the record, Spelling's mom, Candy, is not on board. She told Us last month that she has her fingers crossed her daughter is finished popping out babies — maybe because Spelling also has a penchant for adopting miniature pigs that aren't necessarily housebroken.

But Spelling is undaunted. At the L.O.L. Surprise Party! event in Hollywood last week, she also said, "We're both believers... none of our kids are actually planned. So we're believers that they choose us and when the time is right, it's right. If not, we're definitely blessed." From that quote, it's not exactly clear what Spelling and McDermott believe in, exactly, but we'll assume it's a God that rains children and miniature pigs upon people who profess their love for The Brady Bunch.

Whatever the case, all that vague believing has churned out quite a swarm of cute kids for Spelling and McDermott and plenty of kid pics on Spelling's Instagram feed. There's Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 5, Finn, 5, and Beau, 6 months old. So if Spelling is truly hoping to star in a reality TV Brady Bunch revamp, she's poised for success.

How is Spelling managing her current brood with work? At the L.O.L. event, she said, "People say, 'How do you do it with 5?' I'm like, 'You don't think about it. You just do it.' There's no thinking, so I just try to make sure my kids are my first priority and work is always second, so I feel like if you always keep that in your mind and go with your heart with your family in mind, it all works out." Damn, Tori. How do you stay so chill with all those children and indoor swine?

Things haven't always been rosy for Spelling and McDermott, who managed to recover as a couple after McDermott cheated on Spelling with the most unfortunately named other woman of all time: Emily Goodhand.

But the couple is making things work, and according to Spelling, McDermott is a good "hands-on dad" — so there's that. "We're a team and we work off of each other and we work a lot together," she said at L.O.L. "So when we can work with the family like on reality and stuff, that's always the best because then we're together."

More: I'd Totally Take Tori Spelling's Marriage Advice Any Day

It is always good to work with family "on reality and stuff" in our opinion. Another suggestion from Spelling is... bed picnics? "Honestly, we like bedtime, not like bedtime, but time in bed," Spelling told Us at the event. "I heard there's amazing mattresses that are 9-feet wide. I need that because I have a huge family. Our favorite thing is to put towels on the bed. We bring up what we call a 'bed picnic' and we put on a movie and all cuddle in bed."

Not sure what the towels are for, but hey, maybe that's a pet pig thing. In the meantime, we'll keep our ears open for any news that Spelling and McDermott and all their believing, Brady Bunch and bed picnics have conjured up the even-numbered six kids they've been dreaming of.