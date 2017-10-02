This jungle-themed shower — & baby name reveal — is epic

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish celebrated the baby they have on the way with a big ol' jungle-themed shower this weekend. And Parrish even revealed the name they've picked: Kenzo.

This is the couple's first child together — and according to People, Kenzo is a boy.

#Harts #Family #LiveLoveLaugh #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

The aforementioned snazzy jungle shower was held at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu. Hart posted a pic of the event on his Instagram, and he couldn't resist some Snapchat comedy either, presenting a dog wearing a fuzzy lion mane around its neck: “When you couldn’t afford the lion so you got a dog and just put the thing around the dog. It’s still ballin.’ It’s just on a budget.”

Other than the happy baby business, it's been a pretty brutal time for this couple; earlier this month, Hart surprised many fans by posting to Instagram about an alleged blackmail attempt involving a "sexually provocative" video of Hart and a woman who's very much not Parrish. Hart made an apology to Parrish and his kids, Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9 (whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart) on Sept. 16 regarding the scandal.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

This is pretty much the last thing a pregnant woman wants to be dealing with in the weeks before her baby's birth. People reported that a source told the outlet Parrish "is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” involving her husband. Still, the claims of Hart's cheating have been incredibly stressful to Parrish, another source told the magazine. "She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset. She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much," the insider said.

We're hoping things chill out soon — for the sake of baby Kenzo as well as Heaven and Hendrix. Hart also posted this family shot on Instagram after news of the scandal broke, tagged #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter, clearly making a statement that he's over all the haters and ready to move on. But the question remains: Is Parrish?