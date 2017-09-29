Blue Ivy feels responsible for the twins because she prayed for them

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Christopher Polk/Getty

Print

Grandmothers are the best; you can always count on them for the 411. The world's most famous grandma, designer Tina Knowles, was more than happy to update fans with the latest scoop on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, Sir and Rumi — and big sis Blue Ivy. At the Habitat for Humanity Builders Ball in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28, she gushed to Us Weekly, "They are amazing. They're very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy."

More: Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Explains the Twins' Names

"They're very young but they like to touch" has to be one of the cutest grandmother statements we have ever read. The twins were born in June, and Beyoncé shared an Instagram photo of them on their 1-month birthday in July that nearly broke the internet.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

How's big sister Blue Ivy managing with the new additions? Knowles told Us at the event, "She's doing amazing! She’s a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited. And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them." What now? She feels responsible for their existence. That is both adorable and also frightening, because what a responsibility for such a little tyke to bear! Are we saying the birth heard ‘round the world was spurred by the prayers of a 5-year-old?

More: Beyoncé's Mom Can't Wait to Spoil the Twins Rotten

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

At least Blue's getting something out of all that hard praying: Apparently, she loves to dress Rumi and Sir. "She’s always picking out cute clothes for them," an insider told Us earlier this month. "She’ll run up to see how they’re doing. She’s always checking on them and helping take care of them." How cute is that? Sounds like Blue Ivy could give poor rivalry-ridden North West some big sis tips for sure.