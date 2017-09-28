Watch Christie Brinkley sneak-attack her model daughter with major Sports Illustrated reveal

Who better to give rookie model Sailor Brinkley-Cook the news that she's going to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model than her mom, Christie Brinkley — one of Sports Illustrated's most popular swimsuit models ever?
During New York Fashion Week, Sailor was in the middle of a fake (unbeknownst to her) interview while Brinkley lurked behind the scenes waiting to swoop in and spill the big news to Sailor on camera. The reveal was particularly sweet, as Sailor told People earlier this year, “I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that."
Brinkley appeared in SI eight times between 1975 and 2004 and scored three consecutive SI swimsuit issue covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981 — a modeling record at the time.
More: Are We Done Comparing Christie Brinkley to Her Daughter Yet?
Sailor continued to People, “To be compared to my mother who has this extremely successful career under her belt when I’m just getting started? And to have people say I’m never going to have what she has or be what she is. I’m not trying to be her. But I’m fine. I don’t get hurt by this stuff... It was just such a surreal moment for me because I’ve looked up to all the SI models and my mom — they’ve always been my inspirations.”
Watch the adorable video of Brinkley serving up the good news to Sailor.
More: We Fell in Love With Christie Brinkley's Daughter With Billy Joel — Alexa Ray
Sailor will be the first-ever second-generation SI swimsuit model, and the publication is thrilled about it. According to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue editor MJ Day, the iconic magazine was smitten with Sailor immediately.
Day said, "Meeting and shooting her last year was one of the highlights of my career. She's the millennial girl next door. She's funny. She's driven. She's smart. She's beautiful. She's interesting. And most of all, she has a voice and isn't afraid to use it."
Day continued, "Sailor translates so well off the printed page — she takes beautiful pictures but that's only one of the countless things she's good at. Much like her mom, she embodies everything it means to be an SI Swimsuit model, but she's doing it in a way that is very much her own."
Sailor is headed to Aruba in October with the other 2018 SI swimsuit issue rookies — and her fans can watch her shoot via live stream. She posted a pic and an inspiring, body-positive message to her Instagram feed, sharing the news:
I've spent the majority of my life fighting against myself and my body. I dont have double D boobs or a big butt. My legs arent miles long and when i sit my stomach has little rolls. I dont wear makeup. I feel most myself in sweatpants and nikes. I love to run and box and play sports and sweat. I'm never going to be as tall as a supermodel (unless i have a crazy growth spurt, that would be fun lol) I'm also never going to be short and petite or dainty and uber feminine. There are a lot of things i've been told i should be in my life. Theres also a lot of things i've been told i shouldn't be in my life. But i've come to realize (and i know this sounds cheesy but arent all cheesy sayings super true?).. that the only thing I can be is the best version of myself. Whatever that might be. I'm here for ANY one who has ever cried in front of the mirror and thought what they saw wasn't good enough. I'm here for any one struggling to love themselves. I'm here for the tomboy girls who have ever been told to act more "lady like". I'm here for the women with small breasts who think they can't feel sexy because of mainstream beauty ideals. I'm here for any one currently fighting or that have gotten past an eating disorder. I understand. I'm here for any one who's wanted to give up on themselves but chose to keep going. My biggest hope is that i can positively represent anyone who identifies with these things... on the pages of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED!!! Thank you @mj_day and @si_swimsuit for giving me this opportunity and believing in me as an individual. I love you guys with my full whole heart!! Thank you mama @christiebrinkley for passing down your legacy, you open these doors for me but i promise to be gracious, grateful, kind and work twice as hard to keep those incredible doors open. Thank you to every single person who supports me i am SO beyond lucky. THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!! @ospedales IM A ROOKIE!!!!!!!! Gotta go to class now and try not to bounce off the walls (Also while i have your attention please go to the link in my bio and donate to hurricane relief!)
Brinkley also posted a clip on Instagram of her adorable sneak attack. These two! Mother-daughter goals for real. Can we have brunch with them soon?
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started