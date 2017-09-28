Watch Christie Brinkley sneak-attack her model daughter with major Sports Illustrated reveal

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Patricia Schlein/StarMax/Getty Images

Who better to give rookie model Sailor Brinkley-Cook the news that she's going to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model than her mom, Christie Brinkley — one of Sports Illustrated's most popular swimsuit models ever?

During New York Fashion Week, Sailor was in the middle of a fake (unbeknownst to her) interview while Brinkley lurked behind the scenes waiting to swoop in and spill the big news to Sailor on camera. The reveal was particularly sweet, as Sailor told People earlier this year, “I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that."

Brinkley appeared in SI eight times between 1975 and 2004 and scored three consecutive SI swimsuit issue covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981 — a modeling record at the time.

Sailor continued to People, “To be compared to my mother who has this extremely successful career under her belt when I’m just getting started? And to have people say I’m never going to have what she has or be what she is. I’m not trying to be her. But I’m fine. I don’t get hurt by this stuff... It was just such a surreal moment for me because I’ve looked up to all the SI models and my mom — they’ve always been my inspirations.”

Watch the adorable video of Brinkley serving up the good news to Sailor.

Sailor will be the first-ever second-generation SI swimsuit model, and the publication is thrilled about it. According to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue editor MJ Day, the iconic magazine was smitten with Sailor immediately.

Day said, "Meeting and shooting her last year was one of the highlights of my career. She's the millennial girl next door. She's funny. She's driven. She's smart. She's beautiful. She's interesting. And most of all, she has a voice and isn't afraid to use it."

Day continued, "Sailor translates so well off the printed page — she takes beautiful pictures but that's only one of the countless things she's good at. Much like her mom, she embodies everything it means to be an SI Swimsuit model, but she's doing it in a way that is very much her own."

Sailor is headed to Aruba in October with the other 2018 SI swimsuit issue rookies — and her fans can watch her shoot via live stream. She posted a pic and an inspiring, body-positive message to her Instagram feed, sharing the news:

Brinkley also posted a clip on Instagram of her adorable sneak attack. These two! Mother-daughter goals for real. Can we have brunch with them soon?