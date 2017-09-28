 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Hugh Hefner's Son Honors Dad in Surprisingly Touching Tribute

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Print

Hugh Hefner's son says dad was pioneer of ‘civil rights & sexual freedom’

Playboy founder and cultural icon Hugh Hefner died of natural causes on Sept. 27, having spent most of his 91 years with at least one beautiful, scantily clad blonde sitting in his lap. And even in death, he'll have company: According to Us Weekly, Hefner will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles. (Monroe appeared in the very first issue of Playboy back in December 1953.)

More: Hugh Hefner Marries a Very Young Crystal Harris

Hefner's son, Cooper, released a statement about his famous — and occasionally infamous — dad, who posted a photo with Cooper and his other son Marston on Instagram on June 19 in honor of Father's Day.

Father's Day Backgammon with Marston and Cooper. Repost @cooperbhefner #fathersday

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," Cooper wrote. "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history."

Cooper continued, "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."

More: Did Kendra Wilkinson Just Reveal That Hugh Hefner Is Dying?

Cooper and his siblings are expected to inherit some of their father's $43 million net worth. He also has 77,000 Instagram followers who enjoy glimpses into his jet-setting life.

At 26, Cooper is the youngest of Hefner's four children — and plans to continue his father's legacy in his role as chief creative officer at Playboy Enterprises. Little known fact: Cooper grew up in the Playboy Mansion. Who knew there were kids there? Was there a Playboy nursery attended by bunny-tailed governesses? Inquiring minds want to know.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Your Guide to Royal-Baby Living
The Best Kid-Friendly Hikes in the US
11 Ways to Cut School Costs Without Cutting Quality
35 Hot Fall Toys for 2017
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started