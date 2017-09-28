Hugh Hefner's son says dad was pioneer of ‘civil rights & sexual freedom’

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Playboy founder and cultural icon Hugh Hefner died of natural causes on Sept. 27, having spent most of his 91 years with at least one beautiful, scantily clad blonde sitting in his lap. And even in death, he'll have company: According to Us Weekly, Hefner will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles. (Monroe appeared in the very first issue of Playboy back in December 1953.)

Hefner's son, Cooper, released a statement about his famous — and occasionally infamous — dad, who posted a photo with Cooper and his other son Marston on Instagram on June 19 in honor of Father's Day.

Hefner's son, Cooper, released a statement about his famous — and occasionally infamous — dad, who posted a photo with Cooper and his other son Marston on Instagram on June 19 in honor of Father's Day.

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," Cooper wrote. "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history."

Cooper continued, "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."

Cooper and his siblings are expected to inherit some of their father's $43 million net worth. He also has 77,000 Instagram followers who enjoy glimpses into his jet-setting life.

At 26, Cooper is the youngest of Hefner's four children — and plans to continue his father's legacy in his role as chief creative officer at Playboy Enterprises. Little known fact: Cooper grew up in the Playboy Mansion. Who knew there were kids there? Was there a Playboy nursery attended by bunny-tailed governesses? Inquiring minds want to know.