Prince George Is Sick of School Already

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed 'Em and Weep (2005-2012). She's written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe.

Image: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George is 100 percent over this ‘school’ thing

Prince George is already over this whole school thing and would be perfectly happy to just hang out at Kensington Palace and watch reruns of Thomas the Tank Engine, thank you very much.

He was off to a great start, it seemed. In early September, Kensington Palace shared photos on its Instagram feed of Prince George on his first day of school, smiling and looking dapper. The young prince attends Thomas's Battersea in London. After Prince George's first day of school on Sept. 7, Prince William shared with press that it went well. Maybe not a smash hit, but hey, it sounded like a solid start to us.

William added with some relief, "There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children, so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one." Ah yes, many of us know that feeling well. William also said, "We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn't want to go."

More: Prince George Won't Be Allowed to Have a Best Friend at His New School

And we now know how long the honeymoon period lasted for George. On his first royal visit to the town of Milton Keynes on Sept. 26 — celebrating its 50th anniversary — the Duke of Cambridge revealed that George is completely over going to school. The Telegraph reported that William spoke with several parents, including Louise Smith of Milton Keynes. Smith told the Telegraph that she was delighted when William paused to say a friendly hello to her young daughters. "It was really exciting meeting William. He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go. Sounds a bit like mine really," she said.

During his visit to Milton Keynes, Prince William spent time with clients of a local mental health service — and played a table soccer match, which hopefully got his mind off George being through with school. Amy Humphreys, health and fitness leader for the organization, gave the Duke tiny MK Dons soccer shirts — although the Prince joked he's a fan of the Dons' rivals, Aston Villa.

More: Prince William Is Low-Key About Security Breach at George's School

"We gave him shirts with George and Charlotte written on the back but we didn't have a blank one yet for the 'bun,'" Humphreys said to the news outlet.

Well, George, chin up, chap. At least you get cool merch on a regular basis for your princely duties.

