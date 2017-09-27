Little People, Big World star says, ‘I am failing my baby’

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: TLC

Print

For so many of us, the postpartum struggle is real. And Little People, Big World's Audrey Roloff isn't mincing words: Two weeks after the birth of her daughter, Ember Jean, Roloff is struggling to keep her head above water — and is worried that she's failing as a mom.

Roloff took to Instagram on Sept. 24 to share a photo of Ember captioned with poignant words many of us can relate to. The post has received over 104,000 likes from her 647,000 followers.

More: Audrey Roloff Shamed for Posting Baby Bump Photo

“I won’t sugar coat it... these past two weeks have been HARD. The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again... I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards," she wrote.

Breastfeeding has been a nightmare for Roloff, who shared that she's been struggling with mastitis (infection and inflammation of the breasts), clogged milk ducts, blisters and "severe engorgement from too much milk."

Roloff didn't hold back about her postpartum struggles as a first-time mom. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the pain that I’ve experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions. Inevitably, all of this has left me feeling like I am failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heart ached," she continued.

More: Audrey Roloff Gets Big Backlash for Bathtub Photo

Still, Roloff is determined to press on despite the pain and exhaustion, saying, “Even though the tearful sleepless nights persist, so will I... I will continue to pour myself out in sacrificial love for this baby girl who makes every hurt worth enduring.”

But it's not all tough news; on Sept. 16, Roloff tweeted to fans a sweet dilemma.

But if I "sleep when she sleeps" I miss all the milk drunk cuddles... it's a dilemma — Audrey Roloff (@audreymirabella) September 16, 2017

Fans were quick to offer support on social media.

"Mastitis is no joke," wrote one commenter. "Dreams of what it was going to be like bringing our daughter home were replaced with pain. It was overwhelming. We need to remember to make our plans in pencil and give God the eraser. It will get better."

And as for the milk cuddles, one fan had some solid advice we agree with wholeheartedly.