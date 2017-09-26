Colin Kaepernick's mom claps back at Trump in the best way

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Print

Do not mess with Teresa Kaepernick — or her baby. Even if her baby is a grown-ass NFL quarterback. Because if you do, you will lose.

You may have noticed a Twitter discussion over the weekend regarding NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. And by "discussion," we mean Twitter exploded into a massive dumpster fire thanks to the barrels of gasoline poured on it in the form of Trump tweets that lambasted the players who chose to kneel.

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

.@CNN is #FakeNews. Just reported COS (John Kelly) was opposed to my stance on NFL players disrespecting FLAG, ANTHEM, COUNTRY. Total lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

The heated discussion (yes that's a pun and a euphemism) began last season when Colin Kaepernick — the then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback who's currently a free agent — opted to take a knee during the anthem at the beginning of games as a peaceful protest against racism in the U.S.

More: 5 Meaningful Ways to Protest When You Can't Attend a Rally

Trump was not happy, and neither were many other Americans. His tweet firestorm was preceded by his angry speech at an Alabama rally on Friday. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!'" the president said, according to ESPN.

Trump also tweeted 17 times over the past weekend about his disgust for the protests (he did not send any tweets about hurricane-decimated Puerto Rico, however).

As you can imagine, Trump's "son of a bitch" comment was the subject of criticism from concerned citizens — including Colin Kaepernick's mother, Teresa Kaepernick. Teresa won much of Twitter's heart with her response.

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

Teresa Kaepernick has since spoken to Deadspin about her now-famous tweet. “I have four sisters and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe this. The president just called me a bitch,’” she explained.

More: Is "Activism Fatigue" a Thing?

“As a mom, you’re protective of your kid," she continued. "I grant you he’s a 29-year-old man, he doesn’t need my protection, but boy, somebody insults somebody you love, and your first instinct is to really wanna just go after him... It’s like a bully on a playground, I guess. It’s almost what I’ve come to expect from [Trump] and what most of us have come to expect from him… We are all just sitting back seeing what’s gonna happen in this country. There’s not much we can really do."

This isn't the first time Teresa Kaepernick has openly supported her son's act of nonviolent protest. She and her husband, Rick Kaepernick, adopted biracial Colin when he was just 5 weeks old after having lost two sons to congenital heart failure. The couple told The Undefeated last year in a statement, "Colin is carrying a heavy load and following a difficult path that he truly believes in. He is putting his entire future and possibly his life on the line for those beliefs... We want people to know that we are very proud of our son and admire his strength and courage in kneeling for the rights of others."