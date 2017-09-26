We're definitely not jealous of Andy Samberg's dad life

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

SNL alum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and his wife, singer Joanna Newsom, weren't talking much at first about becoming parents. They never announced Newsom's pregnancy — and their baby girl's arrival a few months ago came as a total surprise to most of us. We still don't know her name — or birth date. Sneaky celebs.

But Samberg's finally talking about life as a new papa. Or it may just be the sleep deprivation talking, but we'll take it. This week, the comedian told Us Weekly at the Fox Fall Party in West Hollywood that he's only been "sleeping a little bit" since his daughter's arrival.

He talked to Us of his baby girl in comic fragments: "She’s not crying all the time. That’s nice. I feel like everyone gets peed on. I don’t have a crazy one. I’d have to mine my mind. I’m too sleepy for remembering memories."

Despite all that, the underslept Samberg seems pretty happy about fatherhood, adding to Us at the event that "it's going wonderfully."

The official birth announcement came via Samberg's rep, Jillian Roscoe, who released a statement to USA Today on Aug. 8. Roscoe's statement was more terse and less than celebratory. "We can confirm they had a baby girl and that is all at this time." Oh, Jillian. Why are you the way you are?

Samberg also told USA Today in early August that being a new parent was not half bad. "It feels fantastic!" he told the publication, adding, “They’re in charge. Yes, indeed. But [it's] the best.” Let's hope that little drill sergeant lets you sleep soon, buddy.