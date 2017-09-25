Now that Baby No. 2 is public knowledge, Adam & Behati are celebrating No. 1's first birthday in style

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Who knew that fatherhood and marriage would turn Adam Levine into a softie who poses with giant unicorn balloons?

The Maroon 5 singer and his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo just celebrated their daughter Dusty Rose's first birthday with a big party on Sunday, Sept. 24. Prinsloo — known best for her Victoria's Secret modeling career — posted a super-sweet pic of herself with Levine posing with not one, but three life-size (well, what we're guessing would be life-size) unicorns made from hundreds of bright balloons.

"We made it once around the sun... @adamlevine Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids," Prinsloo captioned the happy post.

Their daughter Dusty Rose (we love the rockabilly name, we admit) turned 1 on Sept. 21. Prinsloo also posted a temporary shot of the birthday girl sporting a denim vest and rainbow tutu. Can you even?

Dusty's biggest birthday present will have to wait for a few more months, though. She's going to be a big sister. Levine and Prinsloo recently announced that they're expecting their second child. Prinsloo revealed her baby bump on Instagram on Sept. 13, captioning the bikini shot, "ROUND 2."

Dusty Rose may wind up being a big sister many times over thanks to her parents' fantasies of having a massive family. "I've always wanted a family since I was a little girl... I'm an only child so I wanted, like, 10 kids," Prinsloo told Net-a-Porter in 2014. The same year, Levine told Ryan Seacrest on radio station KIIS FM, "I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible."

Let's hope dear Dusty Rose likes babies as much as her parents do.