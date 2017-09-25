Fergie's latest ‘date’ is the reason her album took so long

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Fergie's not letting her split from Josh Duhamel, her husband of eight years, get her down when it comes to having fun with their 4-year-old son, Axl Jack. The singer posted about their fun mother-son "date night" in NYC on Sept. 24 on her Twitter feed.

"Seeing @aladdin," tweeted Fergie with a video of Axl poking around in props backstage at the Broadway show.

She also tweeted two cute shots of Axl and herself at the Dolphins-Jets football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, captioned, "Mommy and me at the game today. GO @MiamiDolphins."

Mommy and me at the game today. GO @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/rJiIsZhXIX — Fergie (@Fergie) September 24, 2017

This is no easy time for the singer despite the release of her much-awaited new album, Double Dutchess, which came out on Friday, Sept. 22. Fans have been hoping for her return to the music scene since her popular debut album, The Dutchess, dropped 11 years ago.

But music is not at the top of Fergie's priority list right now, it's clear. She and longtime love Josh Duhamel announced their separation on Sept. 14 in a statement to Us Weekly: "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The couple was apparently trying for another baby as late as last year according to a source, who added, "[T]hey are still very friendly and get along."

Another source told Us that Duhamel left the family home this spring. "They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work," according to this insider.

But why did her new album take so long? Fergie said it was an easy decision for her — she put her career aside to focus on Axl Jack.

“I’m not going to sacrifice time with my child,” Fergie said to EW about the 11-year gap in album releases. “That’s just not going to happen. They can keep banging on my door [to release an album], but I’m like, 'I’m with Axl. I’m off the grid! Bye!'"

It's not hard to see the sweet mother-son bond in Fergie's recent tweets — clearly the singer and her son love spending time together. And time with Axl is likely a welcome respite for Fergie during this transition; she admitted to Us Weekly in a recent interview that the impending split with Duhamel definitely colored the songs on her new album.

"There’s a few emotional songs on this album," she said during the interview. "I mean, I cry in a couple of the videos, so there’s definitely tears that were let out."

But it sounds like she and Duhamel, though still hurting, are doing the best job they can to co-parent amicably. Fergie recently visited Refinery29 to promote Double Dutchess and shared her thoughts on this new chapter in her life. "I think that the most inspiring thing is that you can have a beautiful thing like a child together and be great friends even if you're not a romantic couple anymore," she said.

Fergie previously confessed to People that she and Duhamel had already been split for a while prior to going public with the breakup. "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions. We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird."