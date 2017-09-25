Could Kylie Jenner really be Kim Kardashian West's surrogate?

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Print

The internet was not about to sleep in this Monday morning despite working itself into a frenzy over reportedly pregnant Kylie Jenner. And apparently, Jenner's not sleeping in either. She's back on social media posting pics to Instagram. Alas, still no mention of the possible pregnancy.

Unless you dropped your phone in the toilet on Friday, you've probably already heard the news that the cosmetics creator and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, are reportedly expecting a baby. A source told Us Weekly that Jenner is "at least four months" along — which means the baby is already big enough to be practicing pouty duck-lip selfie faces in the womb. We just hope they can catch that on the ultrasound.

More: Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

TMZ says that Kylie told her close pals about the pregnancy at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California, earlier this September. The media outlet even took the scoop one step further, saying that Scott told his buddies that Jenner is having a girl — and that both Scott and Jenner's ex, rapper Tyga, claim the baby is theirs. Oh, boy. Time to stock up on the popcorn and check Twitter every two minutes.

Me: Nobody cares about the Kardashians



TMZ: Kylie Jenner is pregnant, Travis Scott and Tyga claim they are the baby daddies.



Me: pic.twitter.com/GiX1KQJ3Rh — chianya (@iam_chianya) September 22, 2017

So what's up with Jenner's weekend Instagram photos? What insight do they provide into this miraculous state of knocked-up affairs? Well, not much. On Sunday, Jenner posted a shot of herself and a gaggle of white-robed friends captioned, "Mornings." Are these her morning sickness ladies-in-waiting? Does she always wake up in a spa bathroom with a full squad? (Probably.) It was her first post on Instagram since all the pregnancy hullabaloo exploded at the end of last week, and it didn't really answer any of our questions. Damn it, Kylie. We're going to need a little more. Work with us here.

mornings :) A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

More: Kylie Jenner Moves on From Tyga With Beau Travis Scott

Jenner did grace us with a second recent pic — a photo of herself with BFF Jordyn Woods at Woods' 20th birthday celebration at Malibu Wines Safaris, which proves an important point: No one will bat an eyelash if you're rich and famous and not 21 but still holding your birthday fete at a winery. In the picture with the birthday girl, Jenner is — inadvertently? intentionally? — revealing a sliver of her bare tummy. But even if she's four months along, well, there wouldn't be much to see (and there isn't).

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

But boy are people are looking for something to see. When Jenner attended the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas on Saturday (a day after the reports surfaced that she's pregnant) photos immediately appeared on the internet of her wearing a baggy gray tee — proof, some were convinced, that a baby bump was hiding underneath.

The conspiracy theorists of the internet are keeping things extra entertaining by suggesting that Kylie is too savvy (and busy) an entrepreneur to have a baby of her own right now — which of course must mean that she is actually the surrogate for her half-sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West. Their third child (reportedly a girl) is expected in January 2018. Hmmmm.

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Kim Kardashian and Kanye are expecting baby 3 from a "20 something, fit, surrogate".... pic.twitter.com/LUOZdjHhSk — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) September 22, 2017

So far, nothing from Jenner, Scott or the Kardashian posse directly confirms the pregnancy reports. Kris Jenner did text Ryan Seacrest at Live with Kelly and Ryan to say, "Kylie's not confirming anything," much to the obvious disappointment of the audience.

Kylie Jenner — despite her willingness to be a social media darling — has mixed feelings about all the internet attention according to a confessional filmed for her new show Life of Kylie. In it, Jenner says, "You cannot win with the internet. There's no winning. It's just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes."

That negativity was apparent in a crass comment by gossip guru and author Perez Hilton about the possible Jenner-Scott baby. In a YouTube video he made about the news, he said, “I’ve just got to do a slow clap, a slow clap for Kylie Jenner. She knows how to work it. She is the new Kim Kardashian. I don’t care about any of them other bitches right now. Kylie Jenner has just one-upped everybody. In case you haven’t been paying attention, Kylie Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott for what, um, five months, six months? And also, a reminder Kylie Jenner is 19 years old. Um, I love life. I love babies. If I were Kris Jenner, I would tell that girl to get an abortion!”

Not helping, Perez Hilton. (The backlash he's currently receiving will convince him to keep some of his opinions to himself in the future, we're hoping.)

Jenner is used to having her relationships picked apart, she said on her new show. "The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot," she said. "Most of the time, it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else."

Alas, those internet opinions show no signs of dying down anytime soon thanks to this bombshell news.

Was Jenner in a hurry to have kids? Well, in 2015, she told Teen Vogue she looked to "the far future" when it came to having a few babies to get into her Lip Kits and draw on the walls. "I need to have a million girls. Ten years from now — in 2025 — I hope I have a kid."