We did not see this celebrity pregnancy coming

In breaking Kardashian-Jenner news, Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with rumored boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby. According to TMZ, the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star began spreading the news to friends earlier this month at Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California.

The couple, who began dating in April, is reportedly expecting a girl according to the site. Per TMZ’s sources, Scott has also been open about becoming a dad. He has reportedly been telling friends about the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s pregnancy and how his life is “going to change.”

Fans first speculated that the younger Jenner sister was pregnant after she shifted her recent Instagram aesthetic to old selfies and pictures from the neck up. The only question left to ask is if Jenner will name her daughter with a K moniker or if she’ll go against the grain like her sisters and come up with something really unique.

