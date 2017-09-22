Did Mark Zuckerberg post this mega-detailed ad for a nanny?

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Oooh, fun. Let's play Guess Who Needs a Nanny. The internet is abuzz with hypotheses as to which heavily staffed, self-proclaimed "entrepreneurial" San Francisco family might be searching for a Mandarin-speaking nanny — and can afford to pay that person a cool $130,000-per-year salary with health benefits according to the nanny ad.

For the record, I will totally learn Mandarin in exchange for $130,000 a year and health insurance. Especially if it means watching the child of one Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, and his wife Priscilla Chan. If it's them. Totally not saying it's them.

According to Mommyish, the ad has since been removed from Indeed, but it originally read:

“A young, entrepreneurial family with several businesses and philanthropic interests is looking to hire a nanny to provide a safe, caring, nursing and stimulating environment in which a child can develop. This busy family is constantly on the go and has multiple residences," the ad reads. "The existing household and family support staff work extraordinary well together — they rely on and help each other resulting in a strong team. The current team includes a Managing Director, Household Operations Manager, Executive and Personal Assistants, Chefs, Nannies, an Executive Housekeeper, Housekeepers, Facilities/Maintenance Staff, and Security.”

The ad also requested a person with three years of experience, basic medical training and fluency in Mandarin. The hours of the gig run 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for five consecutive days, but hey, then you get the next five off, so all in all, not a bad deal.