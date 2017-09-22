Did Mark Zuckerberg post this mega-detailed ad for a nanny?

Oooh, fun. Let's play Guess Who Needs a Nanny. The internet is abuzz with hypotheses as to which heavily staffed, self-proclaimed "entrepreneurial" San Francisco family might be searching for a Mandarin-speaking nanny — and can afford to pay that person a cool $130,000-per-year salary with health benefits according to the nanny ad.
For the record, I will totally learn Mandarin in exchange for $130,000 a year and health insurance. Especially if it means watching the child of one Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, and his wife Priscilla Chan. If it's them. Totally not saying it's them.
According to Mommyish, the ad has since been removed from Indeed, but it originally read:
“A young, entrepreneurial family with several businesses and philanthropic interests is looking to hire a nanny to provide a safe, caring, nursing and stimulating environment in which a child can develop. This busy family is constantly on the go and has multiple residences," the ad reads. "The existing household and family support staff work extraordinary well together — they rely on and help each other resulting in a strong team. The current team includes a Managing Director, Household Operations Manager, Executive and Personal Assistants, Chefs, Nannies, an Executive Housekeeper, Housekeepers, Facilities/Maintenance Staff, and Security.”
The ad also requested a person with three years of experience, basic medical training and fluency in Mandarin. The hours of the gig run 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for five consecutive days, but hey, then you get the next five off, so all in all, not a bad deal.
Go on, give it your best guess — Chinese social media already has. All fingers continue to point to Zuckerberg and Chan. After all, Zuckerberg is fluent in Mandarin, while Chan is fluent in English, Spanish and Cantonese. As for their kids, Max is 21 months and August was born this August. (We see what they did there.) They're both probably founding tiny startups as we speak.
Zuckerberg hasn't confirmed anything, and so far has not responded to Us Weekly’s request for comment. But we're watching you, Mark.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started