Winter is coming, & so are these IRL Game of Thrones babies

Winter is coming — and so is an onslaught of actual babies named after Game of Thrones characters. Prepare ye.

We can't imagine George R. R. Martin, writer of the novels GoT is based on, ever thought the bizarre names of his characters — feverishly cooked up in his writer's lair — would ever become mainstream monikers for a new generation of babies. Surprise, George! A new report from the BBC suggests that's exactly what's happening, especially for babies born to "HBO and chill" date-night parents. Hey, at least it's premium programming. These are top-shelf names, TV-wise.

In England, Arya and Khaleesi (we're totally serious) are the most popular names from the series so far. More than 300 little girls were given the name Arya in 2017. We're hoping all of them at least got a fully decked-out Direwolf-themed nursery out of the bargain.

Other names on the rise thanks to Game of Thrones? Sansa, Daenerys, Brienne — and Tyrion. Tyrion Lannister is played to perfection by Peter Dinklage on the show. His famous line, "It's what I do. I drink and I know things," has inspired a massive merch collection. So hey! Plenty of baby shower gift options right there for the little Tyrion in your life.

Joffrey, Ramsay and Euron? Nah, man. Not yet, at least. We've got to be scraping the bottom of the baby-name barrel before we start going with the total monsters.