Pregnant Kate Middleton Will Make First Public Appearance Post-Bed Rest

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
It's official: Kate Middleton's first public appearance after pregnancy bed rest

If you've been dying to see the former Kate Middleton's royal baby bump, you won't have to wait much longer. The official Twitter feed of Kensington Palace revealed yesterday that the duchess will be out and about to attend a reception on Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day. Mental health is a cause close to Kate's heart — and William's and Harry's. The royal trio frequently attends events to advocate for better care for those affected by mental illness.

The princess, er, duchess (whatever; sorry, England) has yet again been battling a vicious case of hyperemesis gravidarum. That may sound like a Harry Potter spell, but it's actually a particularly debilitating form of morning sickness — one you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy from Slytherin. Kate has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum in her prior pregnancies as well. Poor thing.

And this time, she's been on bed rest for several weeks, so we're guessing she's even more excited about the prospect of being up and about again than we are about seeing her and her unavoidably chic maternity-wear. Of course, we've been picturing Kate convalescing elegantly in a massive antique canopy bed in a froufy high-necked white nightdress looking gorgeously wan, but we realize she's probably actually wearing a stained Ramones T-shirt and Will's boxer shorts, miserably sick while Charlotte and George bang on the bedroom door.

More: Kate Middleton Advocates for Better Mental Health Care for Mothers

Anyway, mark your calendar for Oct. 10, get your Twitter fired up, and prepare for the onslaught of photographs of Kate's belly. We're thinking the wait will have been well worth it.

Please, get well soon, Kate. We miss you — and your Jenny Packham frocks — so much.

