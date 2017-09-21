It's official: Kate Middleton's first public appearance after pregnancy bed rest

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If you've been dying to see the former Kate Middleton's royal baby bump, you won't have to wait much longer. The official Twitter feed of Kensington Palace revealed yesterday that the duchess will be out and about to attend a reception on Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day. Mental health is a cause close to Kate's heart — and William's and Harry's. The royal trio frequently attends events to advocate for better care for those affected by mental illness.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day. pic.twitter.com/P7GLzF8l6V — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2017

The princess, er, duchess (whatever; sorry, England) has yet again been battling a vicious case of hyperemesis gravidarum. That may sound like a Harry Potter spell, but it's actually a particularly debilitating form of morning sickness — one you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy from Slytherin. Kate has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum in her prior pregnancies as well. Poor thing.

And this time, she's been on bed rest for several weeks, so we're guessing she's even more excited about the prospect of being up and about again than we are about seeing her and her unavoidably chic maternity-wear. Of course, we've been picturing Kate convalescing elegantly in a massive antique canopy bed in a froufy high-necked white nightdress looking gorgeously wan, but we realize she's probably actually wearing a stained Ramones T-shirt and Will's boxer shorts, miserably sick while Charlotte and George bang on the bedroom door.

Anyway, mark your calendar for Oct. 10, get your Twitter fired up, and prepare for the onslaught of photographs of Kate's belly. We're thinking the wait will have been well worth it.

Please, get well soon, Kate. We miss you — and your Jenny Packham frocks — so much.