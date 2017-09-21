Kim K talks about her miscarriage scare for the first time

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Despite her glam lifestyle, perfect contouring and mega-famous butt, life has not always been fabulous behind the scenes for Kim Kardashian West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spoken candidly about her challenging pregnancies and the painful, scary condition of placenta accreta that plagued both deliveries (and required a doctor to scrape her placenta out of her uterus by hand after she gave birth — *shudder*). Kardashian West also suffered from preeclampsia in her first pregnancy with North.

Now we're finding out more about just how brutal her first pregnancy was in a soon-to-air Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special (oh, how time flies). In the special, Kardashian West recounts her initial plan to freeze her eggs after one fertility specialist warned her that pregnancy might not be easy for her. Soon after that, Kardashian West discovered she was "randomly" pregnant — and she was utterly terrified.

