 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Kim Kardashian West Opens Up About Miscarriage Scare

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Images
Print

Kim K talks about her miscarriage scare for the first time

Despite her glam lifestyle, perfect contouring and mega-famous butt, life has not always been fabulous behind the scenes for Kim Kardashian West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spoken candidly about her challenging pregnancies and the painful, scary condition of placenta accreta that plagued both deliveries (and required a doctor to scrape her placenta out of her uterus by hand after she gave birth — *shudder*). Kardashian West also suffered from preeclampsia in her first pregnancy with North.

Now we're finding out more about just how brutal her first pregnancy was in a soon-to-air Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special (oh, how time flies). In the special, Kardashian West recounts her initial plan to freeze her eggs after one fertility specialist warned her that pregnancy might not be easy for her. Soon after that, Kardashian West discovered she was "randomly" pregnant — and she was utterly terrified.

More: Kim & Kanye's Third Baby Is Definitely on the Way

"I remember calling [Kanye] and he thought a family member of mine had died, I was so hysterical," Kardashian West said in the TV special. "I thought my life was over, that I was pregnant and [it was going to be] so hard for me."
The show also reveals previously unaired footage of Kardashian West struggling to manage horrific abdominal pain throughout that pregnancy. "At one point, I thought I had a miscarriage. I was pretty certain about it," she said. When she went to see a doctor, he broke the news to her: "There's no heartbeat. You had a miscarriage." The next morning, however, they tried again to hear a heartbeat — and this time, it was audible.
"I was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was an such an emotional Thanksgiving," Kardashian West said in the special. And now, after many scares and other health issues, Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate; sources say it's a baby girl, due in January 2018.
We're hoping the surrogate's pregnancy is a breeze — and that we'll soon have more updates on the countdown to the latest heir to the Kardashian-West dynasty.
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
35 Hot Fall Toys for 2017
These Pumpkin-Carving Templates Pretty Much Guarantee a Stellar Jack-o'-Lantern
13 STEM Toys That Make Learning Fun
All-Natural ‘Baby’ Products Moms Can Totally Steal
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall
  2. 10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)
  3. How Does Eating Salt Affect Your Body?
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started