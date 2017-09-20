 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Toddler Is Our New Favorite Hairstylist

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Jason Davis/Getty Images
Print

Did Thomas Rhett's daughter give Mom a haircut?

Lauren Akins — wife of country music singer Thomas Rhett — had a little fun with her Instagram followers, informing them that her new shorter hairstyle was the handiwork of the couple's almost-2-year-old daughter, Willa Gray.

“Willa Gray got into my scissors this morning," Akins captioned a shot of herself holding her toddler, who's clutching a chopped-off blonde ponytail — and a lollipop. But in case any toddlers reading this are getting excited about replicating these results, sorry. Akins was just joking. "Haha jk. We just had a day date at @thedryhousenashville and Ali chopped over a FOOT off my hair #mamaneededlesshair #ifeelfreeeeeee," Akins added. She plans to donate her lopped locks to Pantene's Beautiful Lengths campaign, which crafts real-hair wigs for women who are battling cancer and struggling with hair loss.

More: Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Are Shocked to Have Two Babies on the Way

The Nashville salon, Dry House, also posted shots of Akins' hair transformation in a very sweet montage on their Instagram feed.

Sorry not sorry! @laur_akins

A post shared by The Dry House Salon (@thedryhousenashville) on

We love the new look and the reason behind it — and we're only slightly disappointed it's not actually Willa's handiwork (what a prodigy she would be!). Frankly, we're pretty amazed that Akins found time to get her hair cut at all. She and Rhett are still adjusting to family life with not one, but two new daughters. In May, they adopted Willa Gray from Uganda, and on Aug. 12, Ada James was born. Meanwhile, Rhett's been working overtime with a promo schedule, so the official family motto (according to Rhett in an interview with People) is currently "Take it one day at a time."

Akins even managed to take both daughters to one of Rhett's concerts — and surprised him by leading both girls onstage, much to the delight of the audience. (Honestly, can more stars bring their kids onstage during shows? No?)

Just a few days ago, Akins posted a family photo on Instagram, and her caption said it all: "our happy (& tired, but mostly happy) little family (puppies not pictured but they're happy too)."

our happy (& tired, but mostly happy) little family (puppies not pictured but they're happy too)

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

Rhett said, "It's not like there ever is a perfect time to have kids, or a perfect time to put out a record. We just happen to be doing both at the exact same time!" Ah, country music. Who knew it inspired such multitasking?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
These Pumpkin-Carving Templates Pretty Much Guarantee a Stellar Jack-o'-Lantern
13 STEM Toys That Make Learning Fun
All-Natural ‘Baby’ Products Moms Can Totally Steal
7 Pirate-Inspired Gifts for Your Littlest Mate
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall
  2. 10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)
  3. How Does Eating Salt Affect Your Body?
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started