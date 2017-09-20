 
Woke Dad Jimmy Kimmel Trashes GOP's Health Care Bill

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel on why GOP bill will hurt kids like his son

Rad dad Jimmy Kimmel has, understandably, had it up to here with the GOP. The late-night host spoke out against the proposed Republican health care bill — and clapped back at Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy — on Sept. 19.

What's the deal with Cassidy? He was a guest on Kimmel's show in May, and he swore to Kimmel that he'd be part of the creation of a health care system that would meet "the Kimmel Test." And then he turned around and supported an Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, repeal bill, infuriating many supporters of affordable health care — including Kimmel.

This issue of health care hits close to home for Kimmel, whose baby son, Billy, now 4 months old, needed heart surgery soon after birth. Kimmel spoke about his son's harrowing operation and openly praised the ACA on his show — before Cassidy's visit — and the desperate need for better access to health care for those struggling to just get by.

After Cassidy's flip-flopping on the issue, Kimmel let him have it. "He got a lot of credit and attention for coming off like a rare, reasonable voice in the Republican Party when it came to health care," Kimmel fumed on his show, accusing the senator of lying. Check out the video.

Some have savaged Kimmel on social media for talking health care in the first place, accusing him of politicizing his son's health issues.

But on Tuesday night, Kimmel took on the critics, saying, "Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I’m politicizing my son’s health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son’s health problems because I have to... My family has health insurance; we don’t have to worry about this, but other people do. So, you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won’t be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health care benefits away."

Interestingly, Kimmel's passionate take on health care and his son's struggles have even helped mend his long-standing feud with Jay Leno. Kimmel also took to Twitter to implore fans to take action against Cassidy's proposed plan to gut health care.

Amen. Kimmel can count us (and apparently our mutual buddy Jay) among his supporters, because we agree. Health care needs to be available to all — not just those, like Kimmel, who can afford it.

