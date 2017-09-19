Mom-shaming hits a new low with Jenna Dewan-Tatum's butt selfie, of all things

Image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Print

Mom-shamers are at it again, and this time, they’ve set their sights on Jenna Dewan-Tatum. On Monday, the dancer and actor posted a killer butt selfie in which she was overlooking a balcony while dressed in a sheer black bodysuit. She captioned the post, “Cheeky balcony series.”

More: Jenna Dewan-Tatum & Jessica Alba Know All About That Working-Mom Guilt

However, despite Dewan’s pride in her body (and the approximate 800,000 squats she did to achieve it), not everyone on the internet was a fan of the photo. Immediately after posting, Dewan's feed was flooded with comments shaming her for baring (some of) her butt. Most comments criticized Dewan for setting a “poor example” for her 4-year-old daughter, Everly. Others slammed her for flaunting her body despite being married — a criticism that was quickly and rightfully dispelled by Dewan’s followers, who pointed out that her husband, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, has exposed his body on several occasions and hasn’t received anywhere near this level of flak. Below is a selection of the inane comments for your entertainment.

“You have a kid... Shame on you”

“She’s a mother and married. Smh, disappointed at Jenna.”

“Of course she is hot but poor Everly. What signals is she sending to her young daughter? Mummy’s bum is all over the net haha. Lead by example.”

“Beautiful, but you are a mother. Be a role model for your daughter.”

“Not flattering to you as an intelligent woman. You look great, but you don’t need to objectify your body parts on IG or teach young girls to garner attention by posting sexual images of themselves on IG.”

More: It's Time to Stop the Baby-Name Shaming

Though Dewan-Tatum didn’t respond directly to the criticism, she did share an Instagram shortly after with the quote, “You can tell who the strong women are. They are the ones you see building up one another instead of tearing each other down.”

Cheeky balcony series A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:57am PDT If the quote weren’t enough to drive in her disapproval of the shamers, Dewan accompanied her post with the caption, “To all the strong women out there. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them Rise above judgment and step into love.”