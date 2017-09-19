This celeb newborn is already 'posting selfies’ on social media

Well, that didn't take long.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian, the newborn daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has her own Instagram account under the name Olympia Ohanian — perhaps she'll be going by her middle name. Despite being, like, 3-1/2 seconds old, Alexis Olympia already has almost 50,000 followers. Check out those biceps too.
Of course, Alexis Olympia's account will be carefully curated by her parents — each with a popular Instagram account of their own, which means if you are a fan of the Williams-Ohanian family, well, you're going to have to give up a hobby or two just to keep up with their feeds.
Alexis No. 1 (hmm, this could be a little confusing) posted an adorable pic to his own Instagram account this week. The photo, a black and white shot of Alexis No. 2, was captioned, “Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them — but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy.”
It's kind of amusing that the Reddit co-chief sounds amazed that he could be even more proud of his first child than his startup, but hey, new parents are a weird breed. These two have been particularly gushy about the whole journey, and it's consistently cute to watch. Serena Williams' last Instagram post was six days ago, a beautiful picture of her cuddling No. 2 (how long can we keep shortening her name?).
Parenthood clearly agrees with Williams — although it seems like it's still a pretty surreal experience for the Grand Slam champion and for her fiancé. Williams tweeted on Monday, “It’s very weird for me to believe I have a child… a KID. I’m a mom. A real MOM.”
It's very weird for me to believe I have a child... a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2017
