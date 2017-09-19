This celeb newborn is already 'posting selfies’ on social media

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Print

Well, that didn't take long.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian, the newborn daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has her own Instagram account under the name Olympia Ohanian — perhaps she'll be going by her middle name. Despite being, like, 3-1/2 seconds old, Alexis Olympia already has almost 50,000 followers. Check out those biceps too.

Biceps A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Of course, Alexis Olympia's account will be carefully curated by her parents — each with a popular Instagram account of their own, which means if you are a fan of the Williams-Ohanian family, well, you're going to have to give up a hobby or two just to keep up with their feeds.

More: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are Not Holding Back Any Baby News — & Fans Love It

Alexis No. 1 (hmm, this could be a little confusing) posted an adorable pic to his own Instagram account this week. The photo, a black and white shot of Alexis No. 2, was captioned, “Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them — but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy.”

Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our "babies," we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them -- but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

It's kind of amusing that the Reddit co-chief sounds amazed that he could be even more proud of his first child than his startup, but hey, new parents are a weird breed. These two have been particularly gushy about the whole journey, and it's consistently cute to watch. Serena Williams' last Instagram post was six days ago, a beautiful picture of her cuddling No. 2 (how long can we keep shortening her name?).

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Parenthood clearly agrees with Williams — although it seems like it's still a pretty surreal experience for the Grand Slam champion and for her fiancé. Williams tweeted on Monday, “It’s very weird for me to believe I have a child… a KID. I’m a mom. A real MOM.”

It's very weird for me to believe I have a child... a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2017