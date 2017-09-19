 
Why Did Nicole Kidman Only Acknowledge 2 of Her 4 Kids in Emmy Speech?

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Did Nicole Kidman really snub her kids with Tom Cruise at the Emmys?

Are you still wondering why Nicole Kidman didn't mention the two children she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise at the Emmys on Sunday night? Because we are.

The actor won Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in HBO's mini-epic Big Little Lies. During her acceptance speech, Kidman offered heartfelt words to her two daughters with Keith Urban. “I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith,” Kidman said. “This [Emmy] is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’”

However, Kidman's older children with Cruise — Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22 — received no mention from their mom. What gives?

Of course Twitter immediately pounced on the omission — harshly. Because unfortunately, that's what Twitter does best. Many speculated whether or not the non-mention was intentional or accidental. Our guess? Possibly on purpose — probably also without any malice. After all, rumors have circulated for years that Scientology crushed Kidman's relationship with Isabella and Connor. Kidman is not a Scientologist; Cruise, Connor and Isabella maintain their ties to the religion, and it's possible the kids cut Kidman off as a result.

More: Nicole Kidman Believes That Motherhood Is Far More Than Biology

Vogue reported on an interesting related anecdote this week: Leah Remini, a former Scientologist, revealed in her memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, that she spoke to Isabella and Connor after Cruise's wedding to Katie Holmes in 2006. According to Remini, Isabella said, "Our mom is a fucking SP." In Scientology, an "SP" refers to a "suppressive person" — someone not on board with the church who must be shunned.

Isabella Cruise has denied any estrangement, despite marrying secretly in London in 2015 in a Scientology wedding with neither of her parents present. She spoke to MailOnline, saying, "Of course [we talk], they're my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of shit."

Who knows what the truth is? But is may well suggest a sad scenario — one in which Kidman would love to be close with her older children but in which circumstances have taken a toll on their relationship. It's also possible that Kidman's speech about missing out on putting Sunny and Faith to bed while she's off working simply reflects this time in her life — having two young children who presently need her in a way her older children don't.

Some were kinder to Kidman on Twitter, we were happy to see:

More: Does Nicole Kidman Really Want Another Baby?

Whatever the real story, Kidman's Emmys speech was thoughtful and powerful; it highlighted the issue of domestic abuse and how her role has made a difference by bringing the epidemic to light. “I want [my daughters] to know that sometimes when you’re acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message,” said Kidman. We just hope the denizens of the internet settle down and hear that bigger message.

