 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Donald Glover Reveals Baby News During Emmy Speech

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Print

Glover's historic Emmy win was slightly upstaged by... his unborn child

Atlanta's Donald Glover was all love during his historic Emmy acceptance speech last night — and gave away a pretty big secret while he was at it.

“I’m so happy... I really want to thank the Academy again, everybody in here, you guys. I love you. I want to thank my mom and my dad again, I want to thank the city of Atlanta. I want to thank FX," he said. "I want to thank Michelle, my partner; you love me even how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life," he said of his son, Legend, who was born in 2016.

And then he dropped the new-baby bomb. "I want to thank my unborn son — we're listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight.” Solid reveal, Donald. (And solid choice of celebratory tunes too.)

More: Donald Glover Is One of the Most Powerful Newbies in Hollywood — Here's Why

Glover — who scooped up two of the three Emmys he was nominated for last night — is the first black person to win in the category Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his FX comedy-drama Atlanta (he also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the same show). All in all, this was a pretty terrific night to be Donald Glover.

We're particularly excited to see the actor-director-screenwriter in the new live-action remake of The Lion King for which he'll provide the voice of Simba. Glover is also a Community alum and has made several albums as rapper Childish Gambino, but he's reportedly retiring Gambino since he has, you know, a lot of other stuff going on.

And who is his partner, Michelle? We still don't know her identity (or last name), but their first child arrived on the scene sometime last year. The couple is mighty private, so last night's baby-on-the-way news from Glover was very unexpected. Guess that's just what an Emmy win (or two) can do to you. They're better than truth serum.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
All-Natural ‘Baby’ Products Moms Can Totally Steal
7 Pirate-Inspired Gifts for Your Littlest Mate
These Charlotte's Web Quotes About Life & Friendship Are Everything
These Harry Potter Quotes Might Make Your Kid a Better Person — Really
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. This Is the Key to Becoming a More Positive Person
  2. The Best Female BFFs in Film & TV
  3. All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started