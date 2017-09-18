Glover's historic Emmy win was slightly upstaged by... his unborn child

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Print

Atlanta's Donald Glover was all love during his historic Emmy acceptance speech last night — and gave away a pretty big secret while he was at it.

“I’m so happy... I really want to thank the Academy again, everybody in here, you guys. I love you. I want to thank my mom and my dad again, I want to thank the city of Atlanta. I want to thank FX," he said. "I want to thank Michelle, my partner; you love me even how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life," he said of his son, Legend, who was born in 2016.

And then he dropped the new-baby bomb. "I want to thank my unborn son — we're listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight.” Solid reveal, Donald. (And solid choice of celebratory tunes too.)

More: Donald Glover Is One of the Most Powerful Newbies in Hollywood — Here's Why

Glover — who scooped up two of the three Emmys he was nominated for last night — is the first black person to win in the category Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his FX comedy-drama Atlanta (he also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the same show). All in all, this was a pretty terrific night to be Donald Glover.

We're particularly excited to see the actor-director-screenwriter in the new live-action remake of The Lion King for which he'll provide the voice of Simba. Glover is also a Community alum and has made several albums as rapper Childish Gambino, but he's reportedly retiring Gambino since he has, you know, a lot of other stuff going on.

And who is his partner, Michelle? We still don't know her identity (or last name), but their first child arrived on the scene sometime last year. The couple is mighty private, so last night's baby-on-the-way news from Glover was very unexpected. Guess that's just what an Emmy win (or two) can do to you. They're better than truth serum.