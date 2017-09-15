Source says Fergie & Josh were trying for baby No. 2 before the breakup

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Oh, 2017, you heartbreaker. You killed off the love of Kylie Jenner and Tyga, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt and now Fergie and Josh Duhamel. Maybe the hardest part about Fergie and Duhamel's split is that — like Faris and Pratt — they have a son together. Now, sources indicate that they might have been trying for another baby at the time of their split.

Fergie and Duhamel went public on Sept. 14 about ending their marriage of eight years — nothing to sneeze at in celebrity time. After our collective shrieks of, "No!" and "Why?" we tried to process some new info that may have factored into the breakup. A source told Us Weekly, "there had been a lot of talk in Fergie and Josh's household about expanding the family."

Duhamel and Fergie are already parents to Axl, 4, and they're by all accounts co-parenting him remarkably well since the breakup.

"They are still very friendly and get along," the source told Us.

The couple's joint statement about their split was pretty generic, but still sad. "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."