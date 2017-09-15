Source says Fergie & Josh were trying for baby No. 2 before the breakup

Oh, 2017, you heartbreaker. You killed off the love of Kylie Jenner and Tyga, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt and now Fergie and Josh Duhamel. Maybe the hardest part about Fergie and Duhamel's split is that — like Faris and Pratt — they have a son together. Now, sources indicate that they might have been trying for another baby at the time of their split.
Fergie and Duhamel went public on Sept. 14 about ending their marriage of eight years — nothing to sneeze at in celebrity time. After our collective shrieks of, "No!" and "Why?" we tried to process some new info that may have factored into the breakup. A source told Us Weekly, "there had been a lot of talk in Fergie and Josh's household about expanding the family."
Duhamel and Fergie are already parents to Axl, 4, and they're by all accounts co-parenting him remarkably well since the breakup.
"They are still very friendly and get along," the source told Us.
More: Josh Duhamel & Son Axl Have a Birthday Dance-Off
The couple's joint statement about their split was pretty generic, but still sad. "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
"They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work," explained the source, who added that Duhamel was out of the family home by early spring this year.
We're wondering if Anna Faris and Fergie are talking behind the scenes. You know, sharing sagas of co-parenting post-split? Right now, Fergie's keeping busy with her upcoming new album, Double Dutchess — full of such meaningful lyrics as, "Life goes on, with or without you / It's up to you what you're gonna do / You could go or you could stay / But who cares anyway?"
Damn it, we care, Fergie. Where are the tissues? We don't need this on a Friday.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started