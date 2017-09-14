Prince William addresses break-in at George's school

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Pool/Getty Images

Print

We have to hand it to Prince William. After a lifetime in the public eye, the heir to the throne of England has definitely mastered the British art of the stiff upper lip.

"It's been an interesting week," Prince William said in typically understated fashion when asked about Wednesday's break-in attempt at Thomas's Battersea, William and the former Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's choice of school for little Prince George. George started school on Sept. 7, but was not on-site when the break-in occurred.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken by @chrisjacksongetty shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

According to People, Prince William spoke about the incident on Thursday on a royal visit to the Aintree University Hospital of Liverpool. The Kensington Palace Instagram account released a photo of Prince William chatting with Aintree patients. He acknowledged that not every Thomas's Battersea parent took the break-in news well.

"Most of the parents were in floods of tears," he said to hospital patients. "The kids were all fine.” Kids — always amazing us with their levels of chill.

The Duke of Cambridge made a series of visits around Liverpool today. First HRH opened the new Urgent Care and Trauma Centre (UCAT) at Aintree University Hospital. This new unit serves around 2.3 million residents in the North West of the UK. The Duke met staff and patients during his tour of the new unit. HRH also had a look at the hospital's new helipad and met to some of the Air Ambulance crew. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

More: Prince George Won't Be Allowed a Best Friend at His New School

Metropolitan Police of London revealed in a release that a 40-year-old woman was indeed arrested for breaking into the school.

“The woman was arrested in the vicinity of the school and has been taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody,” the police stated. “We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident.”

But Prince William remained unfazed about the breach of security, choosing to chat with patients instead about George's good attitude about starting his education.

“We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go! George has been really easy," William told patients. "He hasn’t said, ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?’”

The hospital patients were clearly delighted to speak with the prince about his children according to People's account. One patient, Teresa Jones, took the opportunity to compliment William on George and Charlotte. The prince was quick to joke, “George rules the roost but Charlotte isn’t far behind!” and remarked to another patient that Charlotte will be "trouble when she's older."

More: Prince George Looks Very Chill About Starting His First Day of School

We pledge allegiance to Prince William, the coolest — and most laid-back — royal dad ever. And we're hoping Thomas's Battersea will tighten security at the school so nothing like this will happen again.