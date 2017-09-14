Jennifer Lawrence is steering clear of motherhood

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

For all who are wondering, Jennifer Lawrence's ovaries are totally content to chillax right now. The famously candid actor spoke with E! News and revealed she's A-OK with not being a mom — and might not ever want to be one.

The Hunger Games star told E! that she's feeling zero calling toward motherhood — absolutely no "pangs." In fact, she confessed that any potential inkling toward babies is "actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me," she said. "I don't think that's how it's supposed to work."

Lawrence's new movie — the dark psychological thriller Mother! directed by her beau, Darren Aronofsky — left the actor with something of a bad impression about motherhood. "When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like...[horrified face]," she explained. Yeah, many of us can relate to that feeling — even after having kids. Or, you know, especially after having kids.

Lawrence also spoke about her new movie — and how she almost rejected it for being too dark.

"I believed in the metaphor and the message that Darren wanted to get across," she explained. "[But] I didn't even want the script in my house, and then I realized that's why he's a genius. That's why I have always wanted to work with him. He's unafraid. He's bold."

"Unafraid" and "bold" are adjectives we would definitely apply to Lawrence as well — with her direct, startlingly honest approach to both acting and life. When E! pointed out that Lawrence's candor often gets her into trouble in the public eye, she joked, "I don't really have the ability to be different. When it bites me in the ass, it just bites me in the ass."

Jennifer, we love you — kids or no kids. It's honestly refreshing to see a female celebrity who's not harping along the lines of "but my most important job is being a mom." And we can't wait to see Mother! — and probably never look at parenting the same way again either.