We can't believe Lakshmi was mom-shamed for this

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Print

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has fallen deeply in love with her butt.

“I have a butt at 47 years old that I’ve never had [before], because of Pilates," Lakshmi told Health in its October issue. "It literally changed the structure of my body." We're pretty thrilled for her and her bottom, because not every woman has such a raging love affair — and unfortunately, neither does every Instagram commenter. Recently, Lakshmi received a less-than-pleasant response to her (gorgeous) body — specifically, to a casual vacation picture she shared with fans.

"I posted this picture this morning of me making pizza with the kids [while I was wearing a bikini], and somebody was like, 'Why are you doing this half naked? It’s really inappropriate for you to be in a bikini while you’re teaching children!'" Lakshmi told Health. "And I was like, 'We are in a beach house. We had just come in from the ocean, so what? Children don’t have the weird, dirty mind that you do!"

In other words? Fuck off, creepers.

More: Padma Lakshmi Has a Baby Girl — But Isn't Talking About Who the Father Is