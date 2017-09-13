It's baby No. 5 for these Duggars — but not everyone is celebrating

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Honestly, it's pretty uncomfortable for us to report anything about Josh Duggar, who in 2015 notoriously admitted to infidelity (kinda bad) as well as the sexual abuse of children (the absolute worst thing a person can do). After that, The 19 Kids and Counting stars, Josh and wife Anna, kept out of the public eye for a while, which was probably a wise move. Frankly, we're still pretty stunned that Anna stayed with him. But if that's not enough of a head-scratcher, here's one: Anna and Josh just had their fifth child together.

Yesterday, the new (healthy, thankfully!) arrival was announced by the couple on the Duggar family website. They wrote, "We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him."

It was no secret that the couple was expecting; Josh and Anna announced their pregnancy in March. “As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy! - Josh & Anna.”

And there was more to the birth announcement yesterday over at the Duggar family website. "The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us."

That's great. We love hearing about the arrival of a healthy newborn to a healthy mom after an uncomplicated delivery. The thing is, not everyone is feeling much kindness toward Josh and Anna (OK, mostly toward Josh). Although Josh and Anna have yet to announce their baby's arrival on their respective Twitter feeds, the Duggar family Twitter account did — and response has been, well, mixed.

There are some congrats and blessings from Duggar fans (after all, a baffling We Support Josh Duggar Instagram account even exists):

What a sweetie! Praise God from whom this blessing came! — sonworshipper1 (@sonworshipper1) September 13, 2017

But other Twitter users are less than thrilled by the news that Josh and Anna are parents again.

Wait, what? She's still having kids with him? — Kerry Raibley (@KRaibley) September 13, 2017

Isn't that sick? She could care less about the safety of her children. The whole family is toxic. — CavRescueMama (@RescueCav) September 13, 2017

Hey, we get it. None of this is this poor baby's fault. Little Mason didn't ask to be born into such a controversial clan. So here's to you, Mason. Welcome to the world, buddy. You've got four older M-name siblings to help you figure it all out, so that's something, right? Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason, we're rooting for you all to have your own reality TV show someday — about extricating yourself from the Duggars. Good luck, kids.