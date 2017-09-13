Serena Williams shares the first pics — & the name — of her baby

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Jackson Lee/Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

Print

Serena Williams is not holding back her baby news, and we're loving every second of it. The tennis icon happily introduced baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Instagram two weeks after her Sept. 1 birth in Palm Beach, Florida — and we are kvelling just like the aunties we only wish we were.

Yes, we know Alexis already has actual aunties, most notably Venus Williams. Venus told ESPN about the birth of her niece — right before playing her U.S. Open Match, of course. She said, "Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe." Words definitely cannot describe this face.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Williams' fiancé — and papa to Alexis Jr. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. also posted to Instagram a very sweet cartoon version of their growing family, along with the caption, "Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we're so happy to meet you. We made you a video of our adventure together so far... Our little girl is already mama's perfect sidekick."

Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we're so happy to meet you. We made you a video of our adventure together so far (see bio). Our little girl is already mama's perfect sidekick. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian(@alexisohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

The video — first released on Williams' blog — is a completely adorable compilation of special moments throughout her pregnancy: nursery assembly, first sonogram, etc.

More: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Practice Swaddling in Sweet Video

The birth was apparently no easy feat — even for the 23-time Grand Slam champion. In one clip, Williams says, "We had a lot of complications, but look who we got: We got a baby girl!"

You sure did, Serena. And how many babies get to say they basically won a Grand Slam while in the womb? A pretty impressive pedigree to kick off this whole being-born thing.