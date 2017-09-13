 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Kate Hudson Says Her C-Section Was ‘Lazy’

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Print

Kate Hudson called C-sections ‘lazy’ — & the internet is not having it

Oh, girl. Kate, we expected so much better of you — you and your Fabletics and your chic buzz cut.

Kate Hudson is in the hot seat after referring to her first birth, a C-section, as the "laziest" thing she has ever done. The actor has two (adorable) sons: Ryder, 13, with Chris Robinson and Bingham, 6, with Matt Bellamy. Ryder was born via C-section; Bingham was a vaginal birth.

How did this comment even come about? Hudson is the cover star in October's issue of Cosmopolitan, and part of the feature story was a survey she completed. Most of the questions — and her answers — were adorably innocuous. But Hudson took a seriously wrong turn when she put "C-section" and "lazy" in the same sentence.

More: Kate Hudson & Son Ryder Are Serious Hair Twins

As you can probably imagine, Twitter and Instagram both lit up like Rome burning to the ground. One Instagram commenter wrote on Hudson's feed, "your comment about c-sections was very ignorant. I had a c-section, not because I was 'lazy' but because after 17 hours of labor I had placenta previa and was rushed into the ER as life saving measures."

Over on Twitter, things weren't any better for Hudson.

That wasn't all — not by a long shot.

“Maybe if us c section moms [weren't] made to feel like shit and less than moms for not giving birth vaginally, we could all just laugh this off as a bad joke," one mother wrote.

“I’ve had 3 C-sections. And it’s by far not the ‘laziest thing I’ve ever done.’ Come on @katehudson you must’ve known you were gonna get hate on for that answer. It’s nice to know what you think of the majority of women who gave birth that way,” wrote another. You get the picture.

Poor Kate. We all make mistakes and say dumb shit every once in awhile, and it's tough being in the public eye where all that dumb shit is so very visible to the world all the time. But, sadly, it appears Hudson has yet to issue any public apology or statement in response to said dumb shit. So, dear Kate, you might want to get on that ASAP — since that insensitive comment doesn't look like it's going to blow over anytime soon.

There were much more relatable survey answers from Hudson, though. The last photo she took on her phone was pic of her son's bee sting, and in an ideal world she would pick former co-star Liv Tyler to be her roommate. (If she had to have a roommate. Which she doesn't. Because she's rich and famous — and sometimes tone-deaf. But we sure do love her hair.) 

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
These Harry Potter Quotes May Make Your Kid a Better Person — Really
These Halloween Coloring Pages Are the Perfect Antidote to Fall Boredom
21 Halloween Costume Ideas for Expecting Mothers
The Best Books to Read With Your Kids This Fall
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. This Is the Key to Becoming a More Positive Person
  2. The Best Female BFFs in Film & TV
  3. All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started