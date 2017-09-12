 
Kate Hudson & Son Ryder Are Serious Hair Twins

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed 'Em and Weep (2005-2012). She's written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe.

Image: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Matching buzz cuts look amazing on Kate Hudson & her kiddo

Cutest mother-son pic of the week? That's got to be Kate Hudson and Ryder Robinson (her son with Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson). Hudson posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them rocking matching buzz cuts (oh, yes!). Ryder's got one arm slung around his mom's shoulders in the picture (which Hudson simply captioned with a heart).

More: Kate Hudson Shaved Her Head for a Special Project, & She Can Rock It

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

But what's with the buzz cuts? We can't speak for Ryder, but we know that Hudson chopped her blond locks sometime in late July for her role in the upcoming film Sister. The movie, which is written and directed by singer/songwriter Sia (yes, that Sia) — also stars Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler, who often appears in Sia's music videos. Remember Sia's eerie mini-me in "Chandelier"?

More: Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes Feels Like a Bad Mom

Clearly Hudson and Ziegler hit it off during filming, as Hudson also shared a sweet pic of them taking a break to sneak a peek (with proper eyewear, chill) at the eclipse on Aug. 21. Ziegler also shared the same photo — because pics or the eclipse never happened, right?

Quick time-out! #SettingIntentions @maddieziegler

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Hudson hasn't been flaunting the buzz cut that much, possibly to keep it on the down-low before the film is released. She seems to be defaulting to wigs or her usual hipster fedoras when out and about. But honestly, we think the buzzed look really suits her; after all, she's Kate Hudson, and she can rock anything. And if this photo is any indication, Ryder 100 percent inherited the rock-anything gene.

