 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Jessica Biel Is Every Mom Discussing the Terrible Twos

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Print

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's 2-year-old covers their house in...what?!

If you wake up Jessica Biel's 2-year-old in the middle of the night, she will cut you. OK, maybe not literally, but girlfriend will be pissed, because this kid is driving her nuts and she needs her sleep. Sound familiar?

The incredibly relatable Biel is one of those celeb moms with whom we'd truly love to eat frozen pizza and drink cheap boxed wine. Biel spoke with Stephen Colbert on his show the other night to discuss her new series, The Sinner — but the conversation turned (hilariously) to Silas, Biel's son with husband Justin Timberlake.

Silas arrived on the scene in early 2015, and Biel and Timberlake definitely aren't ready for a second child — or even sure there will be one at all, according to Biel. Biel vented to Colbert about having to pry things "out of his slimy little hand" (Silas's, not Justin's) at bedtime, to ensure he doesn't poke himself — and wake up the neighborhood in the process.

Biel said, "God forbid they wake up in the middle of the night. You know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you're dead to me."

MoreJessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Are Not Loving the Toddler Years With Silas

Colbert teased Biel that any middle-of-the-night parties were likely the fault of Timberlake and his buddies. She agreed.

"Not my friends," she deadpanned. "My friends are quiet, demure, modest. He's a wild musician."

Biel was also happy to list all the things that cover every surface of her house, courtesy of Silas. "What one can only hope is chocolate?" suggested Colbert.

"If it's not [chocolate], it's stickers and Play-Doh," Biel responded. "And Gak and crumbs and who knows? Everything is covered with everything," she said.

Colbert took the opportunity to warn Biel that the threes are often even worse than the twos. Biel is clearly resigned to her fate.
"I've heard so much about the ‘three-teens.' The 3-year-olds are called the ‘three-teens' because they're so insane that they're just like having tiny teenagers, which is way worse than having big teenagers, I think," Biel shuddered.
Then she laughed and backpedaled as so many of us have done in her position (that is, the being-caught-complaining-about-our-kids position, not necessarily while on The Late Show): But no, really! motherhood's great! My kid is so precious!

"I mean, listen. It's not all terrible, by the way," Biel said. "He's like the greatest of all time. Now, I'm feeling really bad. He's cute. He's funny."

Bonus: Motherhood has apparently inspired Biel to co-found a restaurant called Au Fudge, which Biel explained to Colbert is so named because parents can't say "the fun words anymore." The restaurant is the perfect haven for exhausted parents. You can eat (and drink!) while the kiddos go nuts in the eatery's "creative space," where there is an — absurdly but aptly named — Au Fudge au pair on duty. Sweet. Can we get a table for a few hundred of us, including Biel and Timberlake and even wild Silas?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
The Best Books to Read With Your Kids This Fall
The Best Yoga Poses to Calm Kids Down
Pumpkin-Carving Templates Galore for Your Best Jack-o'-Lanterns Ever
Kids Draw the Darndest Things — Like These 35 Phallic Wonders
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 14 Movies We're Excited For This September
  2. How Do I Protect My Daughter From Eating Disorders?
  3. 26 Reasons to Buy Your Baby a Pottery Barn Halloween Costume
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started