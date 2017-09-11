 
Blue Ivy & Beyoncé Headed to Houston to Help Out

Aly Walansky

by

Aly Walansky

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Beyoncé & her mini-me served food to Harvey victims

Members of the Bey Hive are probably well aware that Beyoncé hails from Houston, a city that has undergone a lot of devastation in the last few weeks as a result of category-4 Hurricane Harvey. Staying true to her roots, Queen Bey returned to the city over the weekend to offer her support to the victims, including serving food to the hungry. And she had her adorable daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, in tow.

More: Want to Donate Diapers to Hurricane Harvey Victims? Here's How

Considering all the ways that Harvey impacted victims’ lives, from destroying their property to causing injuries and losing pets, doing anything to help buoy their spirits is important right now. And the superstar’s appearance certainly put smiles on a lot of faces.

While there, Beyoncé and her team stopped by St. John’s Church (which is close to Beyoncé’s heart, as it’s where she performed growing up) and was joined by close friend and former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams.

“This today is a celebration of survival,” Beyoncé reportedly said to the congregation, and then went on to share her day — which included serving meals to 400 evacuees — through a series of Instagram posts.

More: Beyoncé Is Fighting for the Blue Ivy Carter Trademark

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

“Y’all are my family. Houston is my home,” Beyoncé said as she addressed the people inside the church. “I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe. I think that what really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people, and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people.”

Originally published on StyleCaster.

