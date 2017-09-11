This is one hell of an eloquent response to miscarriage & addiction

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Venturelli/Getty Images

Print

We were saddened to hear that Mara Lane, actor and wife of Jonathan Rhys Meyers, recently endured a miscarriage — and that Meyers, who has battled alcoholism in the past, has suffered a relapse after the loss of their baby.

Lane and Meyers — who share son Wolf, born in December 2016 — acknowledged both the miscarriage and the Irish actor's struggle in a deeply moving Instagram post on Sept. 10.

Lane captioned the post, "With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these."

More: These Celebs Bravely Shared Their Miscarriage Pain

Lane wrote poignantly about their family's experiences:

"Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know," she said of Meyers. "I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back."

Thank you @josepasillasii & @jenniferxmachado for our awesome date night watching @incubusofficial at @kroq #WeenieRoast buy their new album as it rocks. Favorite song is the one in the videos #BigDatasGotYourNumber Love, J & M A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on May 21, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Meyers, a Golden Globe winner, was forcibly removed from Dublin Airport recently when he was too intoxicated to fly. Lane acknowledged the paparazzi photos of the incident in her Instagram post.

"My husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law," she said. "I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you."

We are utterly in awe of Lane's eloquent, compassionate response to paparazzi photos during such an excruciatingly painful time for her family.

Where is Meyers right now? Lane wrote that he's getting help by residing with a bodyguard and a sober friend. He was unable to be admitted to a hospital, as there was a two-month waiting period in place.

Lane ended her post, "Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."

Beautifully said.