Mindy Kaling's co-stars confirm the sex of her baby

Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

A baby girl is on the way for Mindy Kaling, and her co-stars couldn't hide their excitement at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview event for The Mindy Project.

The event, hosted in Los Angeles this weekend, was attended by Kaling's co-stars Beth Grant and Ed Weeks. Both actors were over the moon for Kaling and eager to share that the baby's a girl — and that a lot of happy tears have been shed by the cast recently. Hell, we're tearing up over here too.

Weeks, who plays Dr. Jeremy Reed on the show, said, “We were so thrilled for her... The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own.”

He continued, "We all cried in the final table read. I mean, Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes.”

Beth Grant plays The Mindy Project's Beverly Janoszewski. She told Us, "I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby, and that it's a girl... I just think that she's up to it... she's ready, and I'm very happy for her, because I have a daughter [who's] turning 25, and it's just the greatest thing in the world.”

Grant has witnessed firsthand how passionate Kaling is about mentoring young women — and believes that passion will translate perfectly into mothering a little girl. (We agree.)

“She does know my daughter, and she's been very kind to her," Grant said. "In fact, when my daughter graduated Juilliard, [Mindy] took her to lunch and sent her flowers... and gave her a little co-star role on the show this season."

She continued, "I think she's mentored a lot of young women, and a lot of her former assistants are writing now... She's really good about giving young women opportunities... so I think it's a natural thing for her to be a mom.”

While Kaling has not shared the identity of her child's biological father, she's been very upfront about all other things Baby Kaling with her cast and crew.

Weeks recalled, “She kind of just took us aside on set, weirdly in the open office area where we film most of our scenes. She said, 'Guys, I just want you to know I’m pregnant. I haven’t told anybody.'”

Weeks has no doubt Kaling will rock being the mama of a little girl. “I’m sure she’ll do that amazing as she does everything else,” he said. “She’s already created a show; how hard can it be to create some lungs and liver and stuff, kidneys?”

Yeah, how hard can that be?