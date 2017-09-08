 
Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox Are Totally Supportive of Their Son Wearing Dresses

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed 'Em and Weep (2005-2012). She's written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe.

Image: Jonathan Liebson/Getty Images
Megan Fox's stylish son wears dresses — & his parents don't care

To anyone who has a problem with little boys wearing dresses, Brian Austin Green — whose 4-year-old son Noah loves a good frock — says simply, "I don't care."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor recently chatted with Dax Holt in a series of interviews for Hollywood Pipeline's Straight from the Source. Holt inquired about Noah, one of Green's kids with wife Megan Fox, and Green was quick to defend his son's tendency to proudly wear dresses in public.

Crazy how good looking he is

A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on

“My son, he’s 4,” Green told Holt. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them, I say, 'I don’t care.' He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.”

Green and Fox's other sons are Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 1; 15-year-old Kassius is Green's son from a prior relationship. But even with four sons (can you imagine the laundry?), Green wouldn't mind having another. “I have four boys now; a fifth is a basketball team,” he quipped to Holt. “So that would be kind of awesome.”

More: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Have Another Baby Boy in the House

And Green couldn't care less if anybody on his "basketball team" wears a skirt. “[D]resses or goggles or slippers or whatever. It’s his life, they’re not my clothes," he said. "I feel like at 4 at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”

And good on Green, who's no stranger to doing traditionally "girl" things himself — including, apparently, dyeing his eyelashes.

“I had my eyelashes dyed because Megan thought it would look good,” he said. “And then I was like, ‘Well it kind of looks like eyeliner,’ but I couldn’t do anything about it because they were dyed.”

Green and Fox filed for divorce in 2015, but reconciled in 2016. (Maybe the eyelashes did the trick?) 

Get Started