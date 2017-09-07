Sources confirm the sex of the littlest Kardashian-West

Multiple sources are dishing some serious scoop on the Kardashian-West baby on the way: It's a girl.
We confess we're a little bit worried about Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter, North, who is already struggling with hard-core sibling rivalry with her brother, Saint, 21 months. How is she going to fare once East West or Apostle West arrives on the scene in January 2018? (Note: The baby's name has not been confirmed, but the Kardashian-Wests make it easy to guess.)
On Aug. 28, Kardashian West said during her stint as guest host on Live with Kelly & Ryan, "I don't know if it's because [North] is the older sister; I don't know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother, and it's so hard for me."
Kardashian West and West opted for surrogacy after Kardashian West experienced some terrifying complications with her first two pregnancies (Google "placenta accreta" if you have a tough stomach). Us Weekly revealed that a source — don't you love those mysterious creatures? — reported the surrogate is due to deliver the mega-power-couple's third child sometime in January 2018.
Another bonus to having a surrogate carry their child? No adult diapers for Kardashian West post-birth. (Because honestly, newborns are gross enough sometimes without having to worry about getting your period for eight weeks straight.)
Anyway, let the girl-name frenzy begin! We're still holding out for a compass direction, but Apostle could work — or hey, how about Sinner? No? Not even if you spell it "Cynner"? Really, we don't know why more celebrities don't let us name their babies for them.
