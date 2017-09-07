Sources confirm the sex of the littlest Kardashian-West

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Multiple sources are dishing some serious scoop on the Kardashian-West baby on the way: It's a girl.

We confess we're a little bit worried about Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter, North, who is already struggling with hard-core sibling rivalry with her brother, Saint, 21 months. How is she going to fare once East West or Apostle West arrives on the scene in January 2018? (Note: The baby's name has not been confirmed, but the Kardashian-Wests make it easy to guess.)

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

On Aug. 28, Kardashian West said during her stint as guest host on Live with Kelly & Ryan, "I don't know if it's because [North] is the older sister; I don't know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother, and it's so hard for me."

Kardashian West continued, "She gets so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff. And now, the phase isn't going away. Her thing is she thinks she's outsmarting me. She's like, 'We're having a tea party, Mom. No boys allowed. Dad can't come too, then.' And she'll just slam the door on her brother's face. He'll just start crying." Poor Saint. Fortunately, he seems pretty chill in all of Kardashian West's Instagram pics of him — maybe the rivalry is harder on Kardashian West than it is on the kids?

Kardashian West and West opted for surrogacy after Kardashian West experienced some terrifying complications with her first two pregnancies (Google "placenta accreta" if you have a tough stomach). Us Weekly revealed that a source — don't you love those mysterious creatures? — reported the surrogate is due to deliver the mega-power-couple's third child sometime in January 2018.

Another bonus to having a surrogate carry their child? No adult diapers for Kardashian West post-birth. (Because honestly, newborns are gross enough sometimes without having to worry about getting your period for eight weeks straight.)

Anyway, let the girl-name frenzy begin! We're still holding out for a compass direction, but Apostle could work — or hey, how about Sinner? No? Not even if you spell it "Cynner"? Really, we don't know why more celebrities don't let us name their babies for them.