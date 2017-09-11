Did you know all these celebs run a business on the side?

Image: Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

People love celebrity entrepreneurs, but celebrity mompreneurs are possibly our favorites. Quite a few stars from film, television and music have founded businesses based on their experiences as mothers, combining two rewarding experiences into one. The next time you're looking for some inspiration, check out these celebrities who are making "having it all" look easy.

Jessica Alba

Doesn't everyone know about The Honest Company at this point? The brand, owned by Jessica Alba, touts eco-friendly products. While it has been at the center of a few controversies, no one can say it hasn’t been successful.

Madonna

The singer wants to inspire creative dress in a material world with her Material Girl clothing line. Even more inspiring is the fact that the business is a collaboration between mom Madonna and her daughter, 20-year-old Lourdes.

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu is a certified doula who has delivered over 30 babies! Enough said.

Jessica Biel

Biel's Au Fudge is a high-end, kid-friendly dining establishment. The menu features pasta, burgers and grilled cheese with an organic twist, and there’s a space for kids to play as well.

Julianne Moore

This actress is also a successful author; she created the Freckleface Strawberry book series and corresponding app. The series promotes the beauty of differences — like the red hair and freckles Moore and her daughter have in common.

Tori Spelling

With five children, Tori Spelling is acutely aware of what kids need — especially when it comes to clothing. Spelling teamed up with JCPenney to relaunch her previous clothing line, Little Maven, refocused on babies and toddlers.

Ali Landry

With a less tangible (but potentially even more helpful) product, Ali Landry is working on a review site for baby products. The actor and model also has a reality show with the SpokesMoms and Born by Moms brands.

Heidi Klum

This model, mom and host of Project Runway isn’t at a loss for things to do. Despite this, her passion for motherhood and expertise in fashion inform a natural collaboration with Babies R Us for Truly Scrumptious, which features clothes, room decor, bedding and furniture.

Melissa Joan Hart

Often, working parents create businesses out of the frustration of not being able to find what they want or need. This is no different for celebrities, and Melissa Joan Hart’s King of Harts clothing line was born out of this exact scenario. Focusing on functionality, this clothing line for young boys is expanding to girls’ clothing as well.

Soleil Moon Frye

The Punky Brewster child star has built several businesses, including an app, party kits and a children’s clothing company. Moonfrye, P.S. XO and The Little Seed are all infused with creativity and apparently inspired by her three children.

Gwen Stefani

Fashion maven Gwen Stefani is no stranger to producing successful clothing and accessory lines. On the heels of her Harajuku Girls brand, this mom is launching a Harajuku mini-line for all genders with Target, encouraging children to express their individuality and style.

Jessica Simpson

Along with her sister Ashlee, who is also a mom, Jessica Simpson has launched a self-titled collection for girls. With multiple successful clothing and shoe lines, who knows what she’ll come up with next?

Haylie Duff

Clothing lines are a popular celebrity side hustle, but Duff's stands out thanks to its ability to mix and match pieces. Her Little Moon Society focuses on comfortable designs and materials that allow for movement and growth.

J.K. Rowling

While this mom wasn’t always famous, boy has she hit the big time. With news of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child coming to Broadway, it seems like nothing will stop Rowling from building on the success of the Harry Potter franchise.

