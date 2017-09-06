The tiniest Kardashian will be here before we know it

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Updated Sept. 6, 2017, 12:30 p.m. ET: A source confirmed to People on Sept. 6 that the woman serving as pregnancy surrogate for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West is indeed three months pregnant and expects to deliver the third (and final?!) Kardashian-West baby in mid-January. No word yet on the baby's sex or the myriad of — no doubt fascinating — baby name options.

Original story:

Keeping up with all those Kardashians is no easy feat. After all, there are almost as many Kardashians as there are Duggars — and man, that's really saying something.

And soon, there might be yet another Kardashian on the way. "I hope so," Kim Kardashian West told The Hollywood Reporter on the topic of a possible third baby. "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything." Well, until now. Kim told the publication that she and West are "definitely trying." Who knows what North, 4, and Saint, 20 months, would make of a new sibling?

Intriguingly, Kardashian West has yet to address or confirm Us Weekly's July report that she already opted for a surrogate pregnancy this time around. The Us Weekly story claimed that a young San Diego woman was chosen by West and Kardashian West through an agency — and the story went so far as to say the surrogate is pregnant and expects to deliver the next Kardashian West in January 2018. But we're not believing anything until we hear it from Kardashian West.

Kardashian West has spoken candidly about her high-risk pregnancies. After delivering North, Kardashian West suffered from the life-threatening condition placenta accreta, which is when the placenta attaches abnormally to the muscles of the uterine wall.

"My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!" Kardashian West said on her website. "My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life!"

Here's hoping Baby No. 3 is on the horizon for West and Kardashian West — with no scary stuff involved.

Perhaps by the time all these Kardashian kids are grown up and having their own kids, magazine covers will have to double in size to accommodate photos of the entire family entwining limbs while draped in ecru and beige half-outfits. There is that to think about.

Originally published August 2017. Updated September 2017.