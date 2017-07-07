 
Kate Middleton Shares Prince George's Adorable Nickname for the Queen

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed 'Em and Weep (2005-2012). She's written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe.

Image: James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images
Prince George has his own special name for his great-grandmother, the queen

We will never be royals, but we are big fans of the palace crowd across the pond. And so we are beside ourselves with the release of a new documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, celebrating the reigning monarch's illustrious nine decades of life.

More: Kate Middleton admits parenting can be "lonely"

The documentary preview includes a clip of Princess, er, the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton's first TV interview since Prince William put a ring on it several years ago. In it, Kate chats about her children with Prince William, George and Charlotte and their relationship with their great-grandmother. Melt.

It's hard to picture the queen outside her royal duties, just loving her role as great-grandmother to the heirs to the British throne. But it sounds like the role suits her well according to Kate's observations.

More: Kate Middleton is rocking motherhood

"The queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington [Palace], she was one of our first visitors here," Kate said. "I think she's very fond of Charlotte. She's always watching what she's up to."

And how cute is it that the queen of England has a nickname?

"George is only 2-1/2, and he calls her 'Gan-Gan,'" Kate said. "She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family."

Your Majesty, we had no idea. You softie, you.

("Gan-Gan" definitely beats Prince William's childhood nickname for his grandmother: "Gary" instead of "Granny." Although Queen Gary does have an intriguing ring to it, no?)

