This family waited 137 years for a baby girl

Best or worst co-workers ever? Our vote: best.

We think Will Settle's work pals are pretty awesome. When Settle (director of sales for Marlin Outdoor Advertising) and his wife welcomed a baby girl — the first girl born into the family in 137 years — Settle's co-workers decided to surprise him with a 24-foot-by-12-foot highway billboard outside of Bluffton, South Carolina, announcing her arrival.

Settle and his wife, Kelen Settle, were definitely surprised — by the baby girl and the huge pink billboard.

“When I first saw it, it was an ‘Oh my God’ moment... It is so pink [and] so large. It’s pretty obnoxious, I hate to say," Will Settle said. "It is so in your face, you wouldn’t believe it.”

The baby girl at the center of all the fuss? Carter Louise Settle, born on June 25. (We're guessing Carter Louise will have a lot of pink clothing to choose from.)

The family has waited a long, long time for a little girl to come along — more than a century and a quarter — and is clearly over the moon.

“I just assumed I was going to have another boy,” Will Settle said. “I was like, ‘What’s going on? This just can’t be possible.’ I was absolutely shocked. We had the whole family there. My mother just went nuts. My mom always wanted a daughter

“She’s going to have to be strong with all the men she’ll deal with in the Settle family,” he joked. More: 8 ways I'm empowering my daughter How is her mom feeling about the massive public announcement of her daughter's birth?

“I think it’s a very, very cute idea and it’s going to be a fun story for her," Kelen Settle said. "It’s exciting."

Kelen tweeted thanks today to anchor Amy Robach at Good Morning America for all the well wishes with a very sweet picture of the newest Settle:

.@arobach Little Carter says thank you for the well wishes we love watching each morning! pic.twitter.com/9z3ahFdXew — Kelen Carlock Settle (@kcsettle) July 7, 2017

Are there plans to try to populate the severely female-deprived Settle family with more girls? That would be a yes.

“If there’s a No. 2, we’re going to have do a bigger billboard,” said Will Settle.

We're kind of hoping they go really big next time. Maybe girl triplets?