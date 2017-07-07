 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Family Surprised by First Baby Girl in Generations — & a Billboard Announcing Her Arrival

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Amanda Pham/Moment/Getty Images
Print

This family waited 137 years for a baby girl

Best or worst co-workers ever? Our vote: best.

We think Will Settle's work pals are pretty awesome. When Settle (director of sales for Marlin Outdoor Advertising) and his wife welcomed a baby girl — the first girl born into the family in 137 years — Settle's co-workers decided to surprise him with a 24-foot-by-12-foot highway billboard outside of Bluffton, South Carolina, announcing her arrival.

More: George & Amal Clooney & the twins jet to Milan

Settle and his wife, Kelen Settle, were definitely surprised — by the baby girl and the huge pink billboard.

“When I first saw it, it was an ‘Oh my God’ moment... It is so pink [and] so large. It’s pretty obnoxious, I hate to say," Will Settle said. "It is so in your face, you wouldn’t believe it.”

More: Lauren Conrad welcomes a baby boy

The baby girl at the center of all the fuss? Carter Louise Settle, born on June 25. (We're guessing Carter Louise will have a lot of pink clothing to choose from.)

The family has waited a long, long time for a little girl to come along — more than a century and a quarter — and is clearly over the moon.

“I just assumed I was going to have another boy,” Will Settle said. “I was like, ‘What’s going on? This just can’t be possible.’ I was absolutely shocked. We had the whole family there. My mother just went nuts. My mom always wanted a daughter

“She’s going to have to be strong with all the men she’ll deal with in the Settle family,” he joked.

More: 8 ways I'm empowering my daughter

How is her mom feeling about the massive public announcement of her daughter's birth?

“I think it’s a very, very cute idea and it’s going to be a fun story for her," Kelen Settle said. "It’s exciting."

Kelen tweeted thanks today to anchor Amy Robach at Good Morning America for all the well wishes with a very sweet picture of the newest Settle:

Are there plans to try to populate the severely female-deprived Settle family with more girls? That would be a yes.

“If there’s a No. 2, we’re going to have do a bigger billboard,” said Will Settle.

We're kind of hoping they go really big next time. Maybe girl triplets?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
16 Places Your Kids Really Want to Stay This Summer
10 Breastfeeding & Birthing Pics That Got Women Booted Off Social Media
15 Celebrities Who Had Babies Via Surrogate
13 Essential Products for a Germaphobe Mom
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 11 Grilled Desserts Your BBQ Guests Will Drool Over
  2. 6 Signs Your Relationship Is in a Rut
  3. The Best Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started