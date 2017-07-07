Blue Ivy's freestyle rap bonus track on her dad's 4:44 is getting rave reviews

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

Boom shakalaka!

Blue Ivy, the 5-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has got this rap thing down already. She's featured on a bonus track called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," which leaked online in a 45-second clip.

The track comes from Jay-Z's new album 4:44 — which has already gone platinum only five days after being released on June 30. Yeah. This family don't mess around.

Le freestyle de Blue Ivy sur 4:44 pic.twitter.com/UvdQnd2SvB — BEYONCÉ DIVA (@Bey_Diva_) July 7, 2017

4:44 is Jay-Z's 13th studio album, but we predict that Blue Ivy's sweet (and super-catchy) track is going to steal the show this summer.

Is this Jay and Bey's way of trying to get our attention off the twins? (What are their names, anyway? Bea and Shawn? Or Rumi and Sir? And when will we see them?)

Whatever the case, we're grooving along with Blue Ivy (even if we can't quite make out all her lyrics), and so is most of Twitter. And we totally agree with this tweet — North West, we're betting you're up next, girlfriend.