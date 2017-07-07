 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Blue Ivy Is Showing Off Her Rap Skills

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment
Print

Blue Ivy's freestyle rap bonus track on her dad's 4:44 is getting rave reviews

Boom shakalaka!

Blue Ivy, the 5-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has got this rap thing down already. She's featured on a bonus track called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," which leaked online in a 45-second clip.

More: Did Blue Ivy really watch the twins' birth?

The track comes from Jay-Z's new album 4:44 — which has already gone platinum only five days after being released on June 30. Yeah. This family don't mess around.

4:44 is Jay-Z's 13th studio album, but we predict that Blue Ivy's sweet (and super-catchy) track is going to steal the show this summer.

More: Bey's dad confirms the birth of her twins — and fans aren't happy it came from him

Is this Jay and Bey's way of trying to get our attention off the twins? (What are their names, anyway? Bea and Shawn? Or Rumi and Sir? And when will we see them?)

More: Chrissy Teigen raps a bedtime story to baby Luna

Whatever the case, we're grooving along with Blue Ivy (even if we can't quite make out all her lyrics), and so is most of Twitter. And we totally agree with this tweet — North West, we're betting you're up next, girlfriend.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
16 Places Your Kids Really Want to Stay This Summer
10 Breastfeeding & Birthing Pics That Got Women Booted Off Social Media
15 Celebrities Who Had Babies Via Surrogate
13 Essential Products for a Germaphobe Mom
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 11 Grilled Desserts Your BBQ Guests Will Drool Over
  2. 6 Signs Your Relationship Is in a Rut
  3. The Best Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started