It's about time! Kim Kardashian West spills the beans on baby No. 3

Updated September 29, 2017, 10:20 a.m. ET: It happened. The moment we've been waiting for: We no longer have to refer to the "rumored" Kardashian West "baby" and all of her mysterious "sources" that are sharing info about the surrogate, the sex, the nursery, whatever because Kardashian West has finally confirmed the news herself.
In Keeping Up with the Kardashians' latest extended supertease (because that's a thing) for Season 14, Kardashian West spilled the long-awaited beans to sister Khloé Kardashian: "We're having a baby!"
Her sister was probably not that surprised seeing as she apparently guesses, "The person's pregnant??" every time Kardashian West says, "Guess what?" about anything. Well, Khloé, your guessing days are over. And I for one am looking forward to reporting on quotes from the actual parents-to-be rather than the ethereal Source Brigade.
Original story:
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been thinking about expanding their family, but Kim's health issues have made that an iffy prospect. However — and this has yet to be confirmed by the couple — a source tells People that Kardashian and West have already hired a surrogate to carry their third child for them.
During her last pregnancy, Kardashian suffered placenta accreta, a dangerous condition in which the placenta adheres to and grows into the uterine wall, preventing it from being detached after the birth.
"My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!" Kardashian wrote on her lifestyle blog. "My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal."
Kardashian and West have two kids, North, 4, and Saint, 18 months. But ever since being the victim of a robbery in Paris during fashion week, Kardashian has said she has been feeling a new urgency to have a third child.
"I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy," Kardashian said on her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
There's no shortage of willing volunteers, it seems. Chrissy Teigen and Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian are two high-profile personalities who have already offered to carry the latest heir to the Kardashian-West empire.
"I can’t carry any more kids… it’s the worst," she said to her best friend Jonathan Cheban on her show. "It’s not going to be happy for me... I had a full breakdown… I give up."
Kardashian West also spent time with a mom who'd hired a surrogate as well as giving birth naturally, to learn more about the process and to assuage her fear that she might not love the baby via surrogate the same.
