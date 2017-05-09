New Girl has a new boy

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Michael Tran/Getty

Print

Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik welcomed a new guy last week in Los Angeles — their second child, son Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

Charlie Wolf has a big sister, Elsie Otter (born 2015, not an actual otter).

Deschanel's rep confirmed the news, and told People, “Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family."

More: Zooey Deschanel finally reveals her baby girl's name

In May 2016, Deschanel was definitely in a family frame of mind when she told Redbook, “I’ve slowed things down a bit. I think it’s good for your whole self — your creative self, your professional self, and just your soul — to take a little time for yourself and your family...I’ve never really felt like an adult."

She added: "But I think it’s a huge accomplishment to have a child, so maybe I feel like an adult for that reason!”

More: Zooey Deschanel is engaged!

We think adulthood looks swell on Deschanel.

Is it wrong that we hope she and Pechenik have a really, really big family just so we can keep listing animal names? Because Charlie Wolf + Elsie Otter = priceless.