 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik Welcome Baby Charlie Wolf

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Michael Tran/Getty
Print

New Girl has a new boy

Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik welcomed a new guy last week in Los Angeles — their second child, son Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

Charlie Wolf has a big sister, Elsie Otter (born 2015, not an actual otter).

Deschanel's rep confirmed the news, and told People, “Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family."

More: Zooey Deschanel finally reveals her baby girl's name

In May 2016, Deschanel was definitely in a family frame of mind when she told Redbook, “I’ve slowed things down a bit. I think it’s good for your whole self — your creative self, your professional self, and just your soul — to take a little time for yourself and your family...I’ve never really felt like an adult."

She added: "But I think it’s a huge accomplishment to have a child, so maybe I feel like an adult for that reason!” 

More: Zooey Deschanel is engaged!

We think adulthood looks swell on Deschanel.

Is it wrong that we hope she and Pechenik have a really, really big family just so we can keep listing animal names? Because Charlie Wolf + Elsie Otter = priceless.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
The Best TV Moms on Netflix That Make Us Laugh (and Cry, Too!)
30 Beautifully Raw Photos That Capture the Reality of Childbirth
26 Adorable DIY Baby Shower Favors That Are so Much Better Than Store-Bought
50 Essential Vacations That'll Put the Cherry on Top of Any Childhood
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started