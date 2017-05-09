 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Toddler Gets Locked in Mom's Car, Can't Stop Smiling About It

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Jodie Griggs/Getty Images
Print

He doesn't look like he needs to be rescued!

Who doesn't like firefighters? Especially most toddlers, who seem to love their bright outfits, heroic tales and majorly cool wheels.

So when a little guy in Cornwall, England, locked himself in his mom's car, he wasn't fazed one bit. If anything, he was pretty chuffed (Brit-speak for "super-stoked") to find himself surrounded by local firefighters. Check out that grin:

Mom Kirsty Green was a little less chuffed about the situation.

While she was loading her groceries into the trunk, she dropped her car keys inside. Oops. Before she could pop the trunk from inside the car, Brandon, 14 months — who was chilling inside the car waiting for his mom — activated the central locking system quite handily. *Click*

More: Your most embarrassing toddler stories — we can't get enough

Green phoned for help from a grocery store and the Bude Community Fire Station crew was on the scene in no time.

At first, the crew tried to free Brandon using hand tools. That plan went out the window when one sharp-eyed firefighter spotted a 2 pence coin in the toddler's mouth. Yikes!

The firefighters ever so gently smashed the rear window and crawled through to rescue Brandon, who was unharmed and pleased as punch.

No harm, no foul — just lots of cool firefighters and a very happy toddler.

“Thank you to the amazing guys who rescued my cheeky monkey after locking himself in the car today at Bude Lidl!!” Green posted in gratitude on Facebook. “He was clearly traumatised by the whole ordeal.”

Clearly.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
30 Beautifully Raw Photos That Capture the Reality of Childbirth
26 Adorable DIY Baby Shower Favors That Are so Much Better Than Store-Bought
50 Essential Vacations That'll Put the Cherry on Top of Any Childhood
15 Toys Your Kids Need to Beat the Heat
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started