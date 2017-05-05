Prepare for the arrival of the most photogenic creature

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expecting their first child, and oh, the love. The couple is so crazy in love with each other and their baby-to-be that we're blushing and awkwardly shuffling our feet after seeing their Instagram announcements. Seriously. We don't even know where to look, people.

Somerhalder captioned an image of himself kissing Reed's burgeoning belly, "To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."

No, thank you, Ian Somerhalder, you soulful demigod, you.

We had barely recovered from that when we saw that Reed had posted the same photo with a different message. "Hi Little One, I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you...Love, Your parents."

What even. This is the baby announcement version of "get a room." Not that we're complaining. We love all the mushy sentiment, especially this close to Mother's Day. Keep it up, you two — er, you three.