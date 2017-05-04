 
Genius Kraft Mac & Cheese Ad Reminds Us That All Moms Swear Sometimes

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Kraft Macaroni & Cheese/YouTube
Do we swear in front of our kids? You bleeping bet we do

Kraft just got very crafty with an effing genius ad campaign for its ubiquitous Mac & Cheese. And son of a motherless goat, we can't get enough of it.

If you're a mom, there's literally no way in H-E-double hockey sticks that you've haven't dropped at least one F-bomb in front of the kids (say, after stepping on a Lego or discovering a smashed, moldy sandwich at the bottom of your child's backpack).

No? You haven't? Then why the bleep are you even reading this? You should be off getting canonized or something. Really. You're amazing.

More: Swearing around my kids is getting pretty damn expensive

According to the ad, 74 percent of mothers admit to swearing in front of their kids. Our reaction: No shit, Sherlock. Motherhood brings out the sailor in most of us (but good on you if you're in the 26 percent who are either lying or up for sainthood).

Whatever camp you fall into, we're betting you're going to love Kraft's faux informational featuring a demure, '90s jumper-wearing Melissa Mohr, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing. Mohr suggests alternate ways for frustrated, cranky moms to express themselves around their kids while maintaining proper parental decorum. The video is a hilarious, expletive-filled reminder that moms aren't perfect — and that's totally OK. Kraft, we have never loved you more.

