Big news from one of Hollywood's most private couples

Image: Ethan Miller /Getty Image

Sure, manic pixie dream girl Zooey Deschanel may have crushed his heart like a bug in 500 Days of Summer, but in real life, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is doing just fine. Better than fine, actually. The actor and his wife, Tasha McCauley, are expecting their second child together.

Gordon-Levitt is notoriously private about, well, his private life. But there was no missing McCauley's polka-dotted baby belly outside the Comoncy café in Beverly Hills, where the two were photographed arm in arm.

And we're not just speculating. A rep for Gordon-Levitt confirmed that the couple has a baby on the way.

This little one will join a big brother, who arrived in August of 2015. We'd love to tell you their firstborn's name, but — uh, we don't know it. They're that private.

Gordon-Levitt doesn't mind talking about why he stays mum on the topic of his son, though.