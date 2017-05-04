Big news from one of Hollywood's most private couples

Sure, manic pixie dream girl Zooey Deschanel may have crushed his heart like a bug in 500 Days of Summer, but in real life, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is doing just fine. Better than fine, actually. The actor and his wife, Tasha McCauley, are expecting their second child together.
Gordon-Levitt is notoriously private about, well, his private life. But there was no missing McCauley's polka-dotted baby belly outside the Comoncy café in Beverly Hills, where the two were photographed arm in arm.
And we're not just speculating. A rep for Gordon-Levitt confirmed that the couple has a baby on the way.
This little one will join a big brother, who arrived in August of 2015. We'd love to tell you their firstborn's name, but — uh, we don't know it. They're that private.
Gordon-Levitt doesn't mind talking about why he stays mum on the topic of his son, though.
"Being in the public eye is a great thing," he said on Live back in 2015. "It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it's a choice that I made. My son, he's just a baby, you know? He hasn't made the choice to be in the public eye, and that's a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he's older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself. And so for now, I'm just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy."
Hard to argue with that.
