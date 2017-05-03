The Obama girls' White House slumber party sounds amazing

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

We can't lie. We're totally missing Barack and Michelle Obama. But we're also missing Sasha and Malia — who are maybe the most normal, chill teens ever to reside in the White House.

Want to know how the two former first daughters spent that final night in the White House? Aw, come on; you know you're curious.

The two sisters (15 and 18) celebrated their last night as presidential daughters with a slumber party with eight friends. Yup, no fancy stuff for Sasha and Malia. They opted for a menu of chicken nuggets and pizza. What's not to love?

Can you imagine being one of the eight girls invited to a White House sleepover? (Can they use that on their college applications?)

Michelle Obama (who seems as relatable and chill as her offspring) shared her wry reaction to their last-night plans:

"They had a sleepover because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they're like, 'Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it's our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.' And it's like, really?"

Yes, really. Kudos to the Obamas for raising such amazingly normal girls in an extraordinarily abnormal situation — we can't wait to see what Sasha and Malia do in the world. Even if they graduate to gastropubs and locavore cuisine, we'll fondly remember their pizza and chicken nugget days.